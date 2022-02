Today (Feb. 21, 2022) is Presidents Day, a time set aside each year to honor all those who have led our country. The idea for the holiday came from an effort to honor George Washington, America’s first president. In the 1870s, Sen. Steven Wallace Dorsey of Arkansas proposed adding Washington’s birthday – Feb. 22 – to the list of existing U.S. holidays. President Rutherford B. Hayes signed the Washington holiday bill into law in 1879.

