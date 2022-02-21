ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Celebrate Presidents Day with Hoosier president Harrison

By Justin Kollar
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday is Presidents Day, a federal holiday, first celebrated in 1971 to honor George Washington’s birthday, which is actually Feb. 22nd.

While some businesses, offices and schools will be closed in observance, there’s at least one way to celebrate the occasion in downtown Indianapolis where you can learn more about the one and only Hoosier president.

While Benjamin Harrison wasn’t born in Indiana — the 23rd president made Indiana and the city of Indianapolis home. It’s where he accepted the Republican nomination for president in 1888 and where he campaigned for office during his second campaign on the front porch of his North Delaware Street home.

You can stand there too, starting at 10 a.m. where free tours will leave every hour until 3 p.m.

You’ll be guided through the home, which is filled with 80% authentic items and furnishings from the Harrison family. You’ll meet re-enactors playing President Benjamin Harrison, his wife Caroline, and their butler, experiencing the day as they would have nearly 150 years ago.

It’s an opportunity, site supervisors say only comes a few times each year.

“Harrison did a front porch campaign from this home here and 80% of what’s in the home is original to the home. You can also stand in the spot where he accepted the nomination… so there’s lots of different things that you wouldn’t experience every day or haven’t experienced,” Special Events & Marketing Manager at the President Harrison Historic House Whitney Ball said.

“It’s very unique but also extremely special because this doesn’t happen often, but you do learn a lot more and learn lots of different things that you normally wouldn’t.”

Tickets are free – but they must be reserved ahead of time online .

