Carnival Cruise Lines to relax masks rules next month

Carnival Cruise Lines announced that it will be relaxing its mask rules next month.

Starting March 1, masks will be recommended but not required.

Carnival said there may be certain venues and events where masks will be required.

“We have had a very successful restart of guest operations thanks to the support of our guests, the commitment of our shipboard team, and the effective protocols we have put in place,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The public health situation has continued to improve, providing confidence about these changes. Our protocols will evolve as we continue to remain dedicated to protecting the public health of our guests, crew and the communities we visit.”

About 13 million passengers set sail on Carnival cruises each year.

