ATLANTA — There has been another highway shooting in metro Atlanta. This time it happened Thursday morning on Interstate 285 north at the I-20 eastbound ramp. Authorities said later in the morning that a "verbal altercation with the suspects at a business" led up to the shooting. DeKalb County Police said the victim, described as a man in his 30s, drove off from the business and that he was later shot on the interstate.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO