Vivo V23e 5G smartphone gets official

By Roland Hutchinson
 23 hours ago
Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India, the Vivo V23e 5G and the handset will retail for INR 25,990 which is about $350 at the current exchange rate. The handset comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display that comes with a Full...

