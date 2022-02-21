ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars Fall Short to Coyotes

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 23 hours ago

The Dallas Stars couldn’t get past the...

wtaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fremont Tribune

Late rally falls short for Tigers

Fremont mounted a fourth quarter comeback effort Friday night, but fell a point shy in a 56-55 loss to Lincoln North Star boys. The Tigers used a 22-11 run in the final frame to erase most of the Navigators 12-point lead. Fremont mustered a tie at 49-all with 3:20 left,...
FREMONT, NE
High Point Enterprise

Bulldogs fall short in conference final

DAVIDSON COUNTY — Fresh off a run to the final of the Central Carolina Conference Tournament, Thomasville’s boys basketball began the week as the No. 4 seed in the West Region of the NCHSAA 1-A state playoffs. The Bulldogs won two of their three contests last week before...
THOMASVILLE, NC
Arizona Sports

Coyotes snap Stars 6-game road winning streak in win

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist and the Arizona Coyotes stopped Dallas’ six-game road winning streak with a 3-1 victory over the Stars on Sunday. Lawson Crouse scored his 50th NHL goal and Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves...
NHL
NHL

Wedgewood, Schmaltz lift Coyotes past Stars

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists, and Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves for the Arizona Coyotes in a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars at Gila River Arena on Sunday. Wedgewood was making his first start since Feb. 1. "I thought they were getting frustrated,"...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#The Dallas Stars
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Ezekiel Elliott? $17 Million Question

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
247Sports

Ducks make AP Poll top 25 return despite close loss to Stanford

Despite leading for 38 of the game's 40 minutes, the Ducks were unable to pull off the upset of second-ranked Stanford on Sunday. However, the Ducks did enough in that game and in their two wins earlier in the week to impress the Associated Press voters to make a return to the top 25.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KEYT

No. 3 Arizona battles for hard-fought 84-81 win over Oregon

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 24 points, Kerr Kriisa hit a crucial 3-pointer with about 1:30 remaining and No. 3 Arizona managed to beat Oregon 84-81 on Saturday night. It was an entertaining, high-scoring game that featured 16 lead changes in front of a sold-out crowd at the McKale Center. Kriisa’s long 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down and 1:26 remaining in the game pushed Arizona ahead 79-76. The Wildcats wouldn’t trail again, hitting enough of their free throws to stave off Oregon’s final charge. The Ducks had a chance to tie on their final possession but Will Richardson was called for traveling as time expired.
TUCSON, AZ
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball loses thriller at No. 3 Arizona

With a chance to earn its best win of the season, Oregon played like the team it’s capable of being. But it wasn’t enough. Will Richardson led the Ducks with 22 points and had the ball in his hands in the closing seconds with a chance to tie, but didn’t get a shot off in an 84-81 loss to No. 3 Arizona on Saturday night at the McKale Center in Tucson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports presents Newsmakers Week 2022

It’s time to check in with leaders of the Valley’s sports teams. Newsmakers Week on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station is here. Bickley & Marotta will check in with the important voices representing the Cardinals, Suns, Diamondbacks, Coyotes, Sun Devils and more from Tuesday through Friday. Here...
PHOENIX, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Goes After The NBA & NFL For Using Black People As Entertainment

Over the past month or so, there has been a lot of discourse surrounding the NFL and its hiring practices for black coaches. After Brian Flores decided to sue the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and Miami Dolphins, a real conversation about the "Rooney Rule" was had, and even now, it doesn't seem like any real resolution will be made anytime soon.
NBA
CBS Sports

Arizona vs. Oregon score: No. 3 Wildcats survive upset bid from Ducks, close in on Pac-12 title

No. 3 Arizona drew one step closer to an outright regular-season Pac-12 title on Saturday night by outlasting Oregon 84-81 in a game that was more dramatic than expected. An Oregon team that lost by 24 at lowly Arizona State two nights before provided the Wildcats all they could handle before failing to get a potential game-tying shot off on its final possession while trailing by three.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy