Current Records: Notre Dame 19-7; Wake Forest 20-7 The Notre Dame Fighting Irish won both of their matches against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last season (79-58 and 80-77) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Notre Dame and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Fighting Irish should still be riding high after a victory, while Wake Forest will be looking to right the ship.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO