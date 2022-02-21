Grand Isle – Cumberland Head ferry closed for the time being

My son Titus and his father spent the long weekend in Oregon and while my ex-husband was trying to get Titus back in time for school tomorrow it doesn't look like that is going to happen. He sent me a text saying that he was getting near Pendleton but kept getting alerts that there was an accident ahead and that I-84 was closing. That is when I hopped on my computer and went on TripCheck to see what was going on. This is the first road camera photo that I clicked on and holy cow, this is a massive pileup. You can see multiple cars flipped over, dozens of semis veered off the road and cant even quite tell where the road is or was before it was covered in snow.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO