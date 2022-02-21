ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Grand Isle – Cumberland Head ferry closed for the time being

By Aaron Smith
informnny.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Isle, VT – The Grand Isle to Cumberland Head ferry crossing is closed tonight following concerns of...

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Grand Isle-Plattsburgh reopens Thursday morning

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - High winds closed the Grand Isle-Plattsburgh ferry on Wednesday, but officials say it will reopen at 9:45 a.m. with two-boat service. Lake Champlain Ferries says 50 mph winds and icy conditions led them to temporarily close the crossing between Grand Isle, Vermont, and Plattsburgh, New York.
GRAND ISLE, VT
104.3 WOW Country

MASSIVE Pile-up on I-84 Closed from Ontario to Pendleton Both Directions

My son Titus and his father spent the long weekend in Oregon and while my ex-husband was trying to get Titus back in time for school tomorrow it doesn't look like that is going to happen. He sent me a text saying that he was getting near Pendleton but kept getting alerts that there was an accident ahead and that I-84 was closing. That is when I hopped on my computer and went on TripCheck to see what was going on. This is the first road camera photo that I clicked on and holy cow, this is a massive pileup. You can see multiple cars flipped over, dozens of semis veered off the road and cant even quite tell where the road is or was before it was covered in snow.
PENDLETON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Time Being#Cumberland Head#Lci
CBS Miami

Sunny Isles Beach Water Main Break Closes Section Of Collins Avenue

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A section of Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach has been shut down, according to police, due to a water main break. This is in the area of 163rd Street. Miami-Dade Water & Sewer said an inspection was being conducted on a 48-inch sewer line. A leak was later reported and it caused 40 gallons of waste water to escape. They said crews are on the scene and it should be fixed shortly. Until then, southbound traffic on Collins Avenue is being diverted west on Sunny Isles Blvd. Eastbound traffic on Sunny Isles Blvd. is being diverted south on Collins Avenue. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route, like Biscayne Boulevard.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
Independent Record

Fish Hawk Campground at Canyon Ferry temporarily closed due to misuse

Fish Hawk Campground at Canyon Ferry Reservoir is closed until further notice due to public misuse such as large amounts of trash recently being dumped, officials said Thursday. The campground has six picnic sites and 10 fire rings and is south of the dam on the west side of the...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WCIA

Grand Avenue closing for sewer repairs

GRANDVIEW, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of North Grand Avenue in Grandview will be closing on Tuesday and Wednesday for sewer repairs. The affected section of Grand is between 19th and Albany Streets. Traffic will be detoured around the construction zone on Sangamon Avenue.
GRANDVIEW, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Isle, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 11:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. Target Area: Grand Isle; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin Heavy snow will impact portions of Clinton, Franklin, southeastern St. Lawrence, Essex, Grand Isle, northwestern Chittenden and northwestern Franklin Counties through 1230 PM EST At 1143 AM EST, areas of heavy snow were reported along a line extending from near Churubusco to 7 miles west of Lake Eaton Campground in northern New York. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds 25 mph or greater, and visibility less than a half mile. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects. Low visibility and slippery roads will pose a hazard to motorists. Locations impacted include Saranac Lake, Adirondack Regional Airport, Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh International Airport, Tupper Lake, Lake Placid, South Burlington, Peru, Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls, Chazy, Saranac, Mooers, Altona, Bangor, Willsboro, Wilmington, Elizabethtown, Keene and Newcomb. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 119 and 129.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
KFVS12

Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

(KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry halted service due to high winds. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, winds are out of the south-southwest at about 30 miles per hour with gusts to 40 miles per hour. The wind interacts with the current on the Mississippi River, creating choppy conditions. The...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Essex, Grand Isle, Orleans, Western Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 03:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Essex; Grand Isle; Orleans; Western Franklin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jams continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of northern New York except the Saint Lawrence Valley, and all of Vermont. * WHEN...From this evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The combination of snowmelt and 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rainfall will cause sharp rises on streams and rivers. A few river gages may approach minor flood stage by Wednesday. In addition, these rises are expected to produce ice breakups, increasing the risk of localized ice jam related flooding. Some rivers we are watching closely with ice jams already in place include the Chazy and Ausable rivers in New York, and the Lamoille, Missisquoi, and Winooski in Vermont. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ESSEX COUNTY, VT
BBC

Storm Dudley: Gales disrupt Isle of Man-Lancashire ferry sailings

Passenger and freight ferry services between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have been disrupted due to gales brought by Storm Dudley. All of Wednesday's sailings of the Ben-my-Chree between Douglas and Heysham have been cancelled, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed. Gales have also led to...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy