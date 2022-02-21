Grand Isle – Cumberland Head ferry closed for the time being

Effective: 2022-02-19 11:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. Target Area: Grand Isle; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin Heavy snow will impact portions of Clinton, Franklin, southeastern St. Lawrence, Essex, Grand Isle, northwestern Chittenden and northwestern Franklin Counties through 1230 PM EST At 1143 AM EST, areas of heavy snow were reported along a line extending from near Churubusco to 7 miles west of Lake Eaton Campground in northern New York. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds 25 mph or greater, and visibility less than a half mile. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects. Low visibility and slippery roads will pose a hazard to motorists. Locations impacted include Saranac Lake, Adirondack Regional Airport, Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh International Airport, Tupper Lake, Lake Placid, South Burlington, Peru, Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls, Chazy, Saranac, Mooers, Altona, Bangor, Willsboro, Wilmington, Elizabethtown, Keene and Newcomb. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 119 and 129.
