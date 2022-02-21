ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC Series ‘The Split’ Gets Italian Version – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC Studios has revealed a format agreement for an Italian version of Abi Morgan‘s hit show “The Split.” Locally titled “Studio Battaglia,” the screenplay has been adapted by Lisa Nur Sultan (Golden Globe winner for “On My Skin”) and is directed by Simone Spada (“Hotel Gagarin”). The Italian cast includes Barbora...

SFGate

Australian Series ‘The Newsreader’ Sold Widely – Global Bulletin

Critically-acclaimed Australian series “The Newsreader” is set to air in 80 additional territories, following a string of rights sales deals organized by Entertainment One. The six-part show was licensed to the BBC (U.K.), Arte (France and Germany), RTE (Ireland), Viaplay (the Nordic and Baltic regions, Poland and The Netherlands), Cosmo (Spain), Filmin (Portugal and 2nd window in Spain), Now TV (Hong Kong), Telus (Canada) and NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer (Latin America).
Middletown Press

‘Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy’ Acquired by BBC From CNN – Global Bulletin

U.K. broadcaster BBC has acquired CNN‘s Primetime Emmy winning series “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.” The six-part series follows Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as he travels across Italy to discover the secrets and delights of the country’s regional cuisines. In each episode, Tucci visits a different region or city of Italy, showing viewers how the diversity of Italian cooking offers a gateway through which they can glimpse Italy’s history and culture.
Reuters

BBC Studios picks U.S. exec Glashow to head global distribution

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - BBC Studios, the commercial arm of Britain's BBC, has chosen Rebecca Glashow, currently president of BBC Studios Americas, to head its global distribution from New York, underlining its commitment to the U.S. market. Glashow will lead on global distribution outside Britain and Ireland, encompassing content...
SFGate

BBC Commissions Raft of Factual Entertainment Shows – Global Bulletin

The BBC has commissioned six factual entertainment shows. In BBC Two series “Trailblazers,” produced by Studio Ramsay, Ruby Wax, Melanie Brown and Emily Atack follow in the footsteps of pioneering traveller Isabella Bird as they set off on their own American adventure across the Rocky Mountains. BBC Three adventure challenge series “Warrior Island,” from Wall To Wall West, follows eight young people who want to transform their body and mind. Celebrity couples put their relationship to the ultimate test in BBC One competition format, “Unbreakable,” by 110% Content. “Inside The Airport,” produced by Wonderhood Studios for BBC One, sees aviation expert Jeremy Spake at Heathrow, to see how the airport is coping during a time when the U.K. is emerging from the pandemic. And, following a successful pilot in 2020, engineering and adventure series “The Speedshop,” by Grant Wardrop Productions, follows custom bike builder Titch Cormack and his team as they take on a range of mechanical challenges, converting broken and battered vehicles into bespoke machines.
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
Collider

The 10 Best TV Medical Dramas, Ranked

What is it that draws us to medical dramas? Is it the sense of urgency whenever we’re hooked to watching doctors frantically try and save someone’s life? Are the smokey romances that spark up between co-workers?. Whatever the case is, medical dramas have been a reliable staple on...
Deadline

Emmy-Nominated ‘Hollywood’ Actor Jeremy Pope Signs With WME

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Pope, the actor who found a breakout screen role as Archie Coleman in Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood, has signed with WME for representation. Pope’s performance on the show, about a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Tinseltown trying to make it big, earned him an Emmy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series, as well as the African American Film Critics Association’s Breakout Performer Award. Pope was also recently seen on FX’s Emmy-nominated drama series, Pose, and has just wrapped filming the lead role in...
Billboard

5 New Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime That Are Still in Theaters

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re like the millions of moviegoers who have yet to fully return to theaters, Amazon...
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
Outsider.com

Tom Hanks New Comedy Pre-Sells to Sony for Record $60 Million

If you are Tom Hanks, then you are having a pretty sweet day. His upcoming comedy was sold to Sony for a record $60 million. That will be enough to get some of his favorite fast food, too. Still, there are details to this so let’s get to it with some help from Deadline. The comedy movie is titled A Man Called Otto and that price tag is a record for worldwide right.
Variety

Tom Hanks, Gerard Butler, Evan Rachel Wood, Rosamund Pike Star in Berlin Market Movie Projects

Tom Hanks, Gerard Butler, Evan Rachel Wood and Rosamund Pike headline projects being brought onto Berlin’s virtual European Film Market. Just how large its top-tier offers may be, and the volume of deals, are still open for debate. “Very compact,” said Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz of the EFM, which swelled somewhat thanks to a flurry of title announcements on Feb. 4, followed by a steady trickle of big unveils. “The EFM does not look like it will have the comparable volume of the AFM,” Mister Smith’s David Garrett said. “But there will certainly be enough to whet people’s appetites.” The market has, in fact, been...
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
Deadline

Anna Nicole Smith Biopic ‘Hurricanna’ Heads To EFM With Holly Hunter Aboard & Cassian Elwes Among Producers

A biopic of model, actress and TV personality Anna Nicole Smith is in the works, we can reveal. Oscar winner Holly Hunter (Succession) is in talks to co-star in the project called Hurricanna, which Sierra/Affinity is launching for the virtual EFM. Glow star Betty Gilpin was until very recently in discussions to play the model, actress and TV personality but the actress has just had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. The movie will chart how in an attempt to save Smith’s life, her devoted therapist, Khristine (Hunter), embarks on a 36-hour odyssey in which she unknowingly delivers the fatal blow. Producers describe the...
