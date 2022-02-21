Glenpool boy dies after battle with terminal cancer

Glenpool boy passes away from cancer Aaron had been battling brain cancer since March 2021.

GLENPOOL, Okla. — A Glenpool boy battling brain cancer has passed away.

His grandmother said on Facebook he died Saturday night, and “He’s walking the golden streets and Jesus is holding him tight.”

Aaron was diagnosed with brain cancer in March 2021, and months later an MRI found the cancer had spread to his spine. Doctors said it was inoperable.

FOX23 told you about a birthday parade planned for Aaron in December.

To help Aaron’s family with funeral costs, you can donate to a GoFundMe here.

©2022 Cox Media Group