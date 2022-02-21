Ray Dalio: China offers great opportunities to investors

credit: Finance Jane

According to Wall Street Journal, Bridgewater Associates has raised about $1.25 billion for its third investment fund in China.

This means the largest hedge fund in the world is also one of the biggest foreign asset managers operating in China.

The founder and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater believes that the Chinese markets hold the opportunities that many western people will continue to miss out on.

So why does Dalio love China so much?

In this video, he talks about his long-term, deep connection with China and the big advantages of the Chinese market.

Warning: This video is to show you Ray Dalio’s view about China. Please do your research before doing any investment. A good balance between return and risk is the key to investment success.

