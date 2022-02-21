ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hackers sell stolen NFTs from digital marketplace for almost $2 million

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9gaD_0eKYbQsA00

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Close to $2 million worth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, were stolen and sold after an apparent phishing attack over the weekend, authorities said.

The attack targeted U.S.-based NFT marketplace OpenSea on Saturday, the exchange's founder and CEO said.

Initially, it was reported that $200 million worth of NFTs were stolen.

Phishing is a common type of digital theft, which occurs when a hacker or thief attempts to steal personal information by posing as a trusted entity, often via email.

"Importantly, rumors that this was a $200 million hack are false," OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer said in a tweet. "The attacker has $1.7 million of [cryptocurrency] in his wallet from selling some of the stolen NFTs."

Blockchain security service PeckShield said about 250 NFTs were stolen, including popular ones like Decentraland and Bored Ape Yacht Club. Most of the attacks happened late on Saturday and affected almost three dozen users.

"We don't believe it's connected to the OpenSea website. It appears 32 users thus far have signed a malicious payload from an attacker, and some of their NFTs were stolen," Finzer added.

Finzer said the phishing attack isn't active and that some of the stolen NFTs have been returned.

The two-part attack targeted individuals to sign partial contracts and the signatures were used to complete a contract that transferred ownership of the NFTs without payment.

The investigation hasn't pointed to which website was "tricking users into maliciously signing messages."

The attack may have originated from a weakness in the Wyvern Protocol -- an open-source standard for most NFT contracts including OpenSea.

Comments / 3

Related
CharlotteObserver.com

Scammers Steal $1.7 Million Worth of NFTs from OpenSea Customers

A new week, a new attack. Not a week has passed since the beginning of the year without an incident affecting a firm in the cryptosphere and web3, the next generation internet based on blockchain technology. OpenSea, the eBay of the blockchain, announced on Saturday night that it was investigating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Phishing Attacks#Nft#Opensea#Bored Ape Yacht Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

Amazon chews through the average worker in eight months. They need a union

It doesn’t take much imagination to realize that Amazon warehouse workers would benefit from having a union. The average Amazon warehouse worker leaves within just eight months – that’s an unmistakable sign that Amazon’s jobs are unpleasant, to put it kindly, and that many Amazon workers quickly realize they hate working there because of the stress, breakneck pace, constant monitoring and minimal rest breaks. Indeed, experts on the future of work often voice concern that Amazon’s vaunted algorithms and technologies treat Amazon’s warehouse workers like mindless, unfeeling robots – having them do the same thing hour after hour after hour.
LABOR ISSUES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
290K+
Followers
50K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy