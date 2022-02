Over the past several years, cities across our state have stepped up for working families and ensured people can take the time they need to care for themselves and their loved ones. In our cities – St. Paul, Minneapolis and Duluth, we have passed earned sick and safe time. Now, it’s time for our state to do the same. As part of the governor’s budget, Minnesota legislators have a historic opportunity this legislative session to pass earned sick and safe time and help all Minnesota workers stay healthy. And this comes at a time when our federal American Rescue Plan funds can be used for this exact purpose.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO