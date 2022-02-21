ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin network activity down 30% from highs as ‘tepid’ demand mimics mid-2019

By William Suberg
CoinTelegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin (BTC) is now seeing “tepid” demand just three months after hitting its latest all-time high, according to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode. In a tweet on Feb. 18, researchers flagged a sea change in Bitcoin on-chain activity compared to just three months ago. Bitcoin active entities echo...

cointelegraph.com

#Bitcoin Network#Mimics#Moving Average#Btc#Cointelegraph#Txmc
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies Ready for a Bull Run

Some under-the-radar digital currencies are trading well below their earlier highs. Terra, Fantom, and Polygon are all at least 43% below their peaks, but all three have strong catalysts for growth. Terra's status as a supply-demand play, Fantom trading below its total value locked, and Polygon's role as a scaling...
MARKETS
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
dailyhodl.com

One Ethereum Rival Will Shatter All-Time High Before Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A popular cryptocurrency analyst is predicting that a layer-1 smart contract altcoin will reach a new all-time high before Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 204,800 Twitter followers that Avalanche (AVAX) could be the first crypto asset ranked among the top-20 largest by market cap to reach a new record high.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price slide causes heavy losses to crypto market

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
MARKETS

