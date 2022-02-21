ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Amid row over hijab, India's home minister says he prefers school uniforms

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgVf0_0eKYaH4E00

NEW DELHI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - India's home minister said he favoured students wearing uniforms in school rather than any religious attire, but that his position might change once a court decides on the merits of a ban on the hijab in schools in the state of Karnataka.

The ban imposed by Karnataka on Feb. 5 has sparked protests by Muslim students and parents, and counter-protests by Hindu students, forcing authorities to close schools there earlier this month.

Muslims, who form about 13% of India's 1.35 billion population, have denounced the curbs on the hijab - traditional attire worn by Muslim women which covers the hair and neck - as another sign of their marginalisation in the mainly Hindu country. read more

Home Minister Amit Shah, India's most powerful politician after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told the Network18 Group in an interview to be aired on Monday night that he would accept any court verdict on the matter.

"It is my personal belief that people of all religions should accept the school's dress code," Shah said.

"Ultimately, it has to be decided whether the country will function on the Constitution or whims. My personal belief only remains until the court makes a decision. And once the court makes a decision, then I should accept it, and everyone should accept it."

Karnataka is ruled by Modi and Shah's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, whose leaders have invoked the hijab dispute at election rallies in some northern states voting in phases.

Karnataka's advocate-general, Prabhuling Navadgi, told the High Court there that those challenging the decision had not been able to prove that wearing the hijab was an essential religious practice. Further hearings will continue on Tuesday.

The petitioners, including a dozen Muslim female students, earlier told the court that wearing the hijab was a fundamental right guaranteed under India's constitution and an essential practice of Islam.

Karnataka's move has led to protests in some other parts of the country and drawn criticism from the United States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das, Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
SFGate

Hindu nationalism pushed in voting test for Modi's politics

AYODHYA, India (AP) — Under grey skies, construction cranes towered over laborers building a mega three-story temple demanded by millions of Hindus for over 100 years. The shrine is dedicated to their most revered god, Ram, and is being built on a plot of land where a 16th-century mosque stood, before a Hindu mob tore it down in 1992.
POLITICS
Fremont Tribune

Women in Karachi protest against India hijab ban

Crowds of protesters took to the streets of Karachi on Thursday to reject the ban on hijabs — headscarves used by Muslim women — in schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

India's hijab dispute reaches its most populous state

LUCKNOW, India, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A dispute over restrictions on the wearing of the hijab by female students in a southern Indian state has now reached India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, with a group of youngsters asking a college to ban the head covering. Authorities closed colleges...
RELIGION
Gazette

Senior schools reopen in India's Karnataka state amid hijab row

UDUPI, India (Reuters) -Senior schools reopened in the Indian state of Karnataka on Wednesday a week after authorities closed them in the face of protests against a ban on female students wearing the hijab Muslim head covering in class. A court is deliberating the recent ban on school girls wearing...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Amit Shah
US News and World Report

Indian Students Block Roads as Row Over Hijab in Schools Mounts

KOLKATA (Reuters) - Hundreds of students in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Wednesday chanted slogans and blocked roads in protest of a hijab ban in the southern state of Karnataka, as a row over wearing the head covering in schools intensifies. The row has drawn in Malala Yousafzai,...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hijab#Islam#School Uniforms#Hindu#Muslims#Home#The Network18 Group#Bharatiya Janata Party#The High Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
BBC

US special forces launch major raid in north-west Syria

At least 13 people have been killed in a major US special forces raid in opposition-held north-western Syria, first responders and activists say. The Pentagon said the mission was "successful" and that there were no US casualties, but gave no other details. The White Helmets rescue service said it had...
MILITARY
NBC News

Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan — An enraged mob stoned to death a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran in a remote village in eastern Pakistan, police said Sunday. The custodian of a local mosque said he saw the man burning the Muslim holy book inside the mosque Saturday evening and told others before informing police, according to police spokesman Chaudhry Imran. The violence took place in a village in the district of Khanewal in Punjab province.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of Indian teen held by Chinese troops alleges torture in detention

The family of a 17-year old Indian who was recently returned by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has alleged he was tortured by them during his detention, according to reports.Miram Taron, from Arunachal Pradesh, was on a hunting trip with a party when he ventured near the Lungta Jor area - close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which divides India and China - and was allegedly abducted by Chinese soldiers on 18 January.Miram was handed over to the Indian army on 27 January – a week after he went missing – after the incident forced India to open...
WORLD
NBC News

13 dead in India after wedding guests fall into well

Thirteen people, all women and children, have died in northern India after falling into a well during a wedding ceremony, officials said. The incident in Kushinagar district in the state of Uttar Pradesh occurred Wednesday night during a “haldi” ceremony, a pre-wedding Hindu ritual in which a paste of turmeric is applied on the bride and groom to ward off evil spirits. The victims, who were all guests at the wedding, were sitting on an iron grill covering the well when it gave way under the heavy load.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Princess Latifa: Dubai princess ‘held captive by her father’ is ‘perfectly well’ human rights chief says

The daughter of Dubai’s ruler who claimed she was being held hostage by her father has assured the United Nations’ (UN) human rights chief she is well and “living as she wishes”.The UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, met with Princess Latifa on an unspecified date in Paris at the request of the latter, as documented in a photograph shared on the organisation’s official Twitter page yesterday.It comes after BBC Panorama released footage secretly filmed by the princess in 2021, in which she described herself as being “held hostage” in a villa that “has been converted into a...
WORLD
Boston Globe

A bellwether for Modi as India’s largest state goes to the polls

MEERUT, India — An election now underway in India’s most populous state is being closely watched as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eight years in office, during which he has often pursued a Hindu-first agenda that observers say has empowered his supporters’ polarizing emphasis on religious identity.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

323K+
Followers
286K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy