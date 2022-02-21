ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantrax Toolshed: Interview with Top Draft Prospect Max Clark

By Doug Adminerson
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this special interview episode, Chris and Eric spoke with Max...

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
Former NFL 1st Round Quarterback Cut By His CFL Team

It’s been a hot minute since we saw hide or hair of former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch in NFL circles. That might be because he’s been plying his trade up north in the CFL – until today. Per Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, Lynch was...
NFL
Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
NFL Safety Announces His Retirement At 30

A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
NFL
Key Free Agent Back In Green Bay: Packers Fans React

Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is back in town as his contract is set to be up. Campbell posted a few eye emojis on his Instagram story with Lambeau Field in the background. Could he be there to sign a new deal?. Campbell had the best season of...
NFL
NFL legend joins NASCAR as team owner

Emmett Smith joins Jesse Iwuji Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Emmitt Smith is a NFL Hall of Fame running back. He’s purchased a portion of the No. 34 Jesse Iwuji Motorsports team. The team runs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The No. 34 was previously used by Wendell...
NFL
WRESTLING RUMORS: Former WWE Star Returning To The Company For A Short Term Stint

He has the experience. WWE is a huge wrestling company and as a result they have a lot of resources that other promotions simply do not have. One such resource is the Performance Center, which serves as the company’s training facility. The Performance Center features all kinds of equipment, but also some very talented coaches. Now another former WWE star is back there for a limited time.
WWE
Sports
Trenten Morrow, S, Siena Heights | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview￼

Trenten Morrow the physical safety from Siena Heights is flying under the radar and the NAIA All-American is one of the most physical players in the 2022 NFL Draft. Trenten recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds writer Jimmy Williams. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button. NFL...
NFL
Westin Elliott, QB, Merrimack | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Merrimack gunslinger Westin Elliott joined NFL Draft Diamonds writer Jimmy Williams to talk about the Draft and his career. Check out this exclusive interview and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them...
NFL
Brewers minor leaguer Nick Bennett talks baseball with NBC26

APPLETON — The start of Major League baseball spring training is officially delayed, the league announced a few days ago. The earliest there could be spring training games is March 5, as the league and players negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement. However, baseball is not delayed for all....
MLB
David Kroll, OT, Delaware | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Delaware Blue Hens offensive tackle David Kroll recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds writer Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive interview and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the...
NFL
Donaldson: MLB has 'only legitimate All-Star Game in sports'

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson believes MLB players are the only athletes among North America's Big Four sports leagues who try during the All-Star Game. "Baseball is the only legitimate All-Star Game in sports," Donaldson tweeted Sunday during the NBA All-Star Game. "You can't go easy when a guy throws a 100 (mph). All the other sports besides hockey should stop having them. It's actually embarrassing to watch."
MLB
Plies Goes After The NBA & NFL For Using Black People As Entertainment

Over the past month or so, there has been a lot of discourse surrounding the NFL and its hiring practices for black coaches. After Brian Flores decided to sue the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and Miami Dolphins, a real conversation about the "Rooney Rule" was had, and even now, it doesn't seem like any real resolution will be made anytime soon.
NBA
MLB Insider is excited to watch this St. Louis Cardinals player in 2022

MLB Insider Jim Bowden is excited to watch St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson and believes he can be an All-Star in 2022. When the Major League Baseball season eventually starts, the St. Louis Cardinals will arguably be one of the most exciting to watch. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt will be in their second season together. The rotation should be improved. Tyler O’Neill is expected to continue to mash while Harrison Bader and Tommy Edman are coming off career seasons.
MLB

