EE - Will Clenshaw turn EE Fortunes around?

By vaslav37 Posts:
 2 days ago

I voted Don't Know, it depends how much free reign he has and if he is any good plus how involved will Kate Oates be?. He needs to start with the backroom staff too, too many weak writers need to go and in particular Sharon Batten. I want Kate...

Corrie - New Stu Storyline

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a39123575/coronation-street-tracy-mcdonald-scammed-stu-carpenter/. Coronation Street's Tracy McDonald gets scammed by Stu Carpenter in new story. Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter has been proving he's an honest gentleman lately, but he's going to get a bit cheeky next week as he decides to scam Tracy McDonald to teach her a lesson. In the upcoming...
The worst acting in the history of British soap?

Surely it has to be this, courtesy of AJ and Curtis Pritchard in Hollyoaks. The worst bit is:. "Heartbroken, she thought she was about to get engaged. Couldn't have been further from the truth." "Well, that's made my day that." It was even worse than Gabby Sharpe's clip clop off...
When will Gray storyline be over in EastEnders?

It feels like this is the longest running storyline on any soap. When do you think it'll be over?. I think the conclusion will be NYD 2023. I’m genuinely starting to wonder if the writers even have an end for the story in mind. Is the story going to be wrapped up under the helm of Sen or Clenshaw? It’s not like I even want to see Gray’s comeuppance, it’s just Im genuinely sick of him getting away with everything, and rarely baring any form of consequence for his behaviour, thereby making this a predictable and terrible storyline, therefore, I just want him offscreen 😅. I can’t imagine his comeuppance will be anything memorable either, considering there have been next to no spoilers; regarding the outcome of this story, which to me, suggests there’s still a long way to go yet…
Sharon Mitchell
Oti is leaving strictly

Oti has just announced via Instagram today that she is leaving strictly. I’m definitely going to miss her, she had a fantastic run but wishing her all the best. 😄. Absolutely gutted but it was pretty obvious it was coming. She had done amazingly and will be missed ❤️
Friends star Courteney Cox shares regret at 'doing stuff to my face'

Friends and Scream star Courteney Cox has spoken about her plastic surgery use, admitting that she regrets some of the work she's had done. Speaking to The Sunday Times, the actress reflected on her looks and said: "There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older. And I tried to chase that youthfulness for years.
Doc Martin final series starts filming as Christmas Special confirmed

Doc Martin spoilers follow. ITV has an update on the final season of beloved drama Doc Martin. After announcing all the way back in 2020 that Martin Clunes would be returning to Portwenn for a grand goodbye, the channel revealed production has now actually started on season 10. ITV has...
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife star Helen George speaks out following criticism from viewers

Call the Midwife star Helen George has spoken out after receiving criticism from viewers about being pregnant whilst filming the latest series of the BBC period drama. The actress, who plays Nurse Trixie Franklin in the series, defended herself after viewers attacked her for continuing to work on the eleventh season during her pregnancy, despite the fact that her character is not with child.
Shadowhunters and Arrow star lands next movie role

Shadowhunters and Arrow star Katherine McNamara is shooting a new rom-com titled Love, Classified. She's part of a cast that includes The Office's Melora Hardin, The Book of Boba Fett's Max Lloyd-Jones and The L Word: Generation Q's Arienne Mandi, with Stacey Harding on directing duties (via Deadline). Hardin will...
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife shares new clip ahead of finale and fans are seriously stressed

Call the Midwife's series 11 comes to a conclusion this weekend and it looks set to be an action-packed episode. The BBC drama, written by Heidi Thomas, left fans on the edge of their seats last week when beloved characters Sister Julienne and Dr. Patrick Turner were left unconscious following a train crash. Take a look at the new clip of episode eight below…
BBC

Nottinghamshire father delivers own child for second time

A funeral director has delivered his own child for a second time after his wife went into labour in their campervan. Dad Dominic delivered Alice at the side of a Nottinghamshire road after roadworks stopped him and his wife getting to hospital in time. And the 44-year-old had done the...
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife star teases season finale following huge cliffhanger

Call the Midwife star Georgie Glen has teased what is to come in the upcoming season 8 finale following that huge cliffhanger. In last weekend's episode, the fates of Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Doctor Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann) were left uncertain after they were caught in a devastating train crash.
digitalspy.com

Best DJ,Tony Hadley or Martin Kemp?

Both not bad but Tony just pips Martin IMO. I think Gary K might have had his own show too not sure. Comparing on these alone. I think it’s difficult as the format of the stations are different, might be format that is making ne favour Martin. But it’s tight.
digitalspy.com

How is it possible that Coronation Street can have so many poor actors who will never ever be axed

Well i think Coronation Street is more than guilty of this happening as it is the only soap that has so many poor actors whose characters are not really that popular. These characters are the likes of Gemma, Chesney and Sean and also Dev and Steve who have become comedy characters these days who are also poor actors and they are not likely to be axed anytime soon. Does anyone know why this is happening and why they dont cast more decent actors and less poor ones and why producers dont think these actors are poor when they cast them in the show.
