EE - Will Clenshaw turn EE Fortunes around?

It feels like this is the longest running storyline on any soap. When do you think it'll be over?. I think the conclusion will be NYD 2023. I’m genuinely starting to wonder if the writers even have an end for the story in mind. Is the story going to be wrapped up under the helm of Sen or Clenshaw? It’s not like I even want to see Gray’s comeuppance, it’s just Im genuinely sick of him getting away with everything, and rarely baring any form of consequence for his behaviour, thereby making this a predictable and terrible storyline, therefore, I just want him offscreen 😅. I can’t imagine his comeuppance will be anything memorable either, considering there have been next to no spoilers; regarding the outcome of this story, which to me, suggests there’s still a long way to go yet…

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO