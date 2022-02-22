ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Eric Adams’ Zero Tolerance Subway Enforcement Takes Effect After Violent Weekend

By Marcia Kramer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cu4RC_0eKYZLhV00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Mayor Eric Adams ‘ subway safety plan got off to a rather inauspicious start after a weekend of violence on the rails. There were eight separate incidents, including six stabbings and a man who swung a hatchet at two straphangers in Crown Heights .

As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Monday, the pressure is on the mayor to create a perception of safety and some viable assistance for the homeless.

READ MORE : NYPD: Suspect Punched, Stabbed Woman At East New York Subway Station

It’s an image that tells you everything you need to know about how safe straphangers feel on the subways — Stephanie Perez of the Bronx standing far, far away from the edge of the platform.

“By the doors, by the wall,” Perez said, confirming her fears of being pushed.

Then there is another image that goes to subway safety — the hatchet used in an attempted assault on two riders on the No. 4 train Franklin Avenue platform in Crown Heights. It was among eight incidents over the weekend, stabbings and assaults that stoke the perception the subways are not safe.

“What do you want the mayor to do about it?” Kramer asked Perez.

“I don’t know. What can he do?” Perez responded.

READ MORE : NYPD: Man Stabbed During Attempted Robbery At Queens Subway Station, 3 Suspects Wanted

But with the mayor’s zero tolerance subway safety plan taking effect Monday, a spokesman for Adams tried to downplay the recent violence.

“As the mayor made clear on Friday, there are no quick fixes for these issues that have been ignored for far too long. This plan is a first step towards ending homelessness in our subways, providing comprehensive mental health services to those in need, and keeping all New Yorkers safe while using our transit system,” press secretary Fabien Levy said.

The violence is sparking calls for more cops.

“He should probably put more security down here, like actual cops sitting here,” said Evan Comer of Hell’s Kitchen .

The mayor said that for New York City to make a full recovery from the pandemic people have to take the subways and feel safe doing it, but criminal justice experts say it’s not just about hiring more cops.

“You start by making it look like it’s safe. Change, you know, fix the lightbulbs that are burnt out, clean out the garbage. I mean I was in the city the other day and I’m dodging bottles and cans on the subway platforms and on the staircases,” said Joe Giacalone of John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

READ MORE : Mayor Adams Faces Pushback From Advocates For Homeless After Unveiling Next Phase Of Subway Safety Plan

MTA officials say many of those problems are caused by the homeless, which underscores the need for the new subway security program, which , a spokesman said, “has joint response groups, made up of NYPD officers and community-based outreach teams, patrolling and providing assistance to those in need. This makes clear the subways are only for transportation.”

The first part of the new plan is for cops to enforce transit rules, prohibiting things like sleeping across multiple seats, exhibiting aggressive behavior, and creating an unsanitary environment.

Cops will also require — not recommend — riders clear trains at the end of the line, though CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported seeing no such thing at the end of the line in Coney Island on Monday night.

“I’m afraid of something happening. Not only my kids, everyone here, we’re not safe,” commuter Olga Altamirano said.

“It’s a quality-of-life issue and if you talk to any New Yorker and they’ll tell you it’s very important,” commuter Barry Swady said.

“That’s why I’m literally standing like this, because it’s scary,” added Danielle Dwerling of Washington Heights.

READ MORE : Mayor’s Subway Safety Plan Personal For Members Of Asian American Community Who Knew Michelle Go

The mayor insists enforcement will not be heavy handed, adding 30 teams of outreach workers will be joining police to help remove those who are making the subways their home.

The latest stats show crime in the subway is up nearly 61% so far this year — 320 crimes compared to 199 in the first two months of 2021.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman and John Dias contributed to this report. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Feb. 22

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Number of weapons confiscated in NYC schools skyrockets, says NYPD

NEW YORK -- City students are taking up arms in record numbers. The NYPD has reported a stunning and terrifying surge in the number of guns, knives, stun guns, and other weapons being confiscated by school safety agents.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday, you may be surprised about who is bringing the guns in.It was a little over three weeks ago that Mayor Eric Adams shut his eyes and took a deep breath after looking at a picture Kramer handed him of weapons and other gear in a backpack brought to Manhattan's Intermediate School 70 by a 14-year-old."These are real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

MTA to start subway platform doors pilot program

NEW YORK -- New safety measures in the form of platform doors will soon be coming to three city subway stations. The MTA said Wednesday it will be part of a pilot program to keep people from getting pushed off the platform, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported. Soon, a No. 7-line stop in Times Square will look different. Barriers will be added to make sure no one can get onto the tracks. "We're going to be piloting platform doors at three stations where the engineering does work. It doesn't work in a lot of places," MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said. Lieber...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Mayor Eric Adams ready to begin "safely" rolling back COVID restrictions

NEW YORK -- We've all been coping with the pandemic for nearly two years, and as some states begin to treat COVID-19 as an endemic, learning to live with the virus, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis explores where we're at in the Tri-State Area.It's become the norm to enter New York City restaurants masked, showing your vaccine card, but that could soon become a thing of the past."I can't wait to get it done," Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday. "I take my hat off to New Yorkers through masks, vaccines, through social distancing. We were hit with the uncertainty, the fear of COVID,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: 79-year-old man knocked down, robbed in Queens

NEW YORK - Police say a 79-year-old man was violently robbed Tuesday in Queens. It happened around 4 p.m. near 81st Street and Eliot Avenue in Middle Village. Police said two men knocked the victim to the ground and stole his wallet, containing $1,000. The suspects took off heading west on Roosevelt Avenue. The victim was treated at the scene for minor cuts.Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man struck with metal pipe on board J train

NEW YORK -- For the sixth straight day, there's been an attack in the subway. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a northbound J train heading towards the Delancey Street/Essex Street station in Manhattan. Police say two men got into some kind of argument on board on the train, and one of them hit the other with a metal pipe. The victim is expected to be OK. The suspect has not been caught.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Staten Island couple attacked and robbed in own driveway

NEW YORK -- A Staten Island couple was attacked and robbed in their own driveway and the suspects are still on the loose.The frightening incident happened Saturday in the Midland Beach section of the borough.Surveillance video shows three suspects around a white SUV. One suspect is seen by the car's back door wrestling with the wife and eventually stealing her pursue. Meanwhile, the husband is on the ground being beaten by the two other suspects.Police say all three attackers got away with the credit cards and about $2,000 in cash.The husband suffered minor injuries.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison Unveils Transparency Hub As Part Of Sweeping Police Reform Plan

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s a sweeping police reform plan to address alleged racism in policing on Long Island. The new Suffolk County police commissioner tells CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan that transparency is the way to build trust. Historic change is coming to the Suffolk Police Department. The first African American police commissioner is taking the reins, installing reform through a transparency hub on SuffolkPD.org. Anyone can log on. “Transparency. Giving the community access to what’s going on internally within this police department can only build trust,” Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. It will reveal traffic and pedestrian stops, including race, ethnicity , location, hate crimes,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Caught on camera: Man douses N.J. barbershop with gasoline

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. -- A man is facing charges after causing quite a scene at a New Jersey barbershop. Police released video taken Monday inside the Zone Barbershop in North Bergen. You can see a man walk in, then douse the place with gasoline. Police say the 30-year-old came in to complain about his father being mistreated there. He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and causing risk of widespread injury or damage.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Kramer
Person
John Dias
CBS New York

Police: Armed Man Pretends To Be Officer To Fill Up On Gas In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a man they say impersonated a police officer to fill up on gas. Police say it happened at 9 p.m. on Jan. 30 at a gas station at Hamilton Avenue and Centre Street in Brooklyn. Police say the suspect parked a blue BMW sedan at the pumps and walked up to the station employee while carrying a gun in a holster on his hip. The suspect claimed he was a police officer and then demanded gas, police said. The employee, 39, complied, and gave him about $70 worth of gas. The suspect then drove off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

2 Firefighters Hurt When Flames Rip Through Bronx Supermarket

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A powerful fire in the Bronx destroyed a supermarket and injured two firefighters Tuesday. The fire started in a supermarket in the 1800 block of Archer Street in the Parkchester section around 5:20 p.m. and was quickly raised to four alarms. Dozens of firefighters were still battling the blaze hours later, as smoke continued to billow from the building. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported, crews did what they could, but the market appeared to be destroyed. People who grew up in the area watched in disbelief. “Actually, I used to work there when I was younger. I used to pack bags. So it’s kind of like an unreal situation. But I hope everybody’s fine,” Vancy Guzman said. “I grew up with this supermarket, you know? It’s sad to see. We’re not even sure where it started from,” one neighbor said. The cause of the fire is not yet known. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and another was treated for minor injuries. CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man Slashed After Argument Outside Subway Station In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect in a slashing outside the subway in Queens. It happened Monday night outside the Elmhurst Avenue station. The suspect allegedly got into a dispute with a 61-year-old man on the street and slashed him in the arm with a knife. The victim then went inside the station for help. Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man stabbed, car stolen in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was stabbed and his car was stolen during a meetup gone wrong in Brooklyn.The 53-year-old victim met up with the suspects around 4:40 p.m. Sunday on Hubbard Street in Sheepshead Bay.He was supposed to sell them a car, but police said they stabbed him instead and drove away in his Infinity JX35.The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Meanwhile, the search continues for the suspects.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#The Subways#Nypd#New Yorkers#Hell
CBS New York

NYC Pilot Program Uses Roadside Sound Meter, Camera To Catch Loud Cars

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Drivers with obnoxiously loud cars may now face fines in New York City. The Department of Environmental Protection says a pilot program is now underway that uses a roadside sound meter and camera. The technology catches cars that emit noise that violates state and city laws. If a driver is caught, they will receive a notice to bring in their car for an inspection. They could also face a penalty from $220 for a first offense to more than $2,600 if they’re caught again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Mother, 6-Year-Old Child With Nightstick At Upper East Side Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was yet another act of violence on the subway Tuesday in Manhattan, this time involving a child. Kayla McCutchen says her 6-year-old son accidentally kicked a man on a southbound 4 train, then the man took out a nightstick and threatened them. It happened around 2 p.m. at the 86th Street station on the Upper East Side. The mother says other New Yorkers jumped in before anyone got hurt. “Once the guy pulled out the weapon, everybody pretty much jumped on him and tried to wrestle the weapon out of his hand,” McCutchen said. “They kept hold of him until the cops came.” Police say the suspect was arrested.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Fallen Firefighter Jesse Gerhard Remembered At Long Island Wake As Model Of Dedication

ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One of New York City’s Bravest was being remembered Tuesday at a wake on Long Island. Visitation was to continue later at night for FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard, who collapsed and died last week less than two days after battling a fire. Fellow firefighters stood at attention as Gerhard’s family arrived at Chapey & Sons Funeral Home in Islip amid a sorrow-filled line of mourners. Inside, images of the beloved son, brother, uncle and brave firefighter filled the room as friends and colleagues said goodbye to a young man who made everyone laugh and was loved, CBS2’s Carolyn...
ISLIP, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
CBS New York

City Leaders, Community Members Call For Change At Dangerous Queens Intersection

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday, city leaders and community members called for changes at what they say is a notoriously dangerous intersection in the Glendale section of Queens. They stood at the intersection of Cooper and Cypress avenues, where a pedestrian was run over earlier this month. “We need to install more protective bike lanes. We need to make them faster. We need to make them fully protective with jersey barriers, not just flexi-posts, and we need to make sure that they’re connected and protected,” said Laura Shepard, Queens organizer at Transportation Alternatives. Two teens were hurt near the scene of the news conference on Monday when a car slammed into a moped they were riding. One victim, a 16-year-old girl, is in critical condition.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Burglary Suspect Breaks Into 7 Queens Homes, Steals Nearly $122,000 In Property

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are linking a string of burglaries in Queens to a man they say has gotten away with more than $120,000 worth of stolen property. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday, they need help tracking down the suspect. According to the NYPD, home surveillance video caught a thief rummaging through a homeowner’s belongings when they were away. Police said it was one of at least seven homes targeted in the East Flushing neighborhood. (Credit: NYPD) “Everything is on the floor… All the drawers, they emptied all the drawers,” said Jack Chien. Chien installed a new security system after his home was burglarized...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Former SBA President Ed Mullins surrenders to authorities

NEW YORK - Former New York City police union president Ed Mullins surrendered to federal authorities Wednesday. Mullins served as president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association.   His surrender comes five months after the FBI raided his home and office. Federal officials say the raid was connected to allegations of misappropriation of union funds. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Vehicle Ends Up On Top Of Parked Car In Bizarre Crash In Inwood

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The aftermath of a bizarre and scary accident was caught on camera in Inwood. It happened Monday afternoon on Nagle Avenue and Sickles Street. Police say a driver was inside a running parked car, listening to music, when he says the vehicle suddenly accelerated on its own, slamming into the back of another parked car. The vehicle ended up on top of one vehicle and wedged under the rear bumper of another. The driver was not seriously hurt and is not facing charges.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy