ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Israeli authority backs down from Mount of Olives park plan

ABC News
ABC News
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpZa4_0eKYZGHs00

Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority on Monday said it was backing down from a contentious plan to encompass Christian holy sites on Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives in a national park following vociferous outcry from major churches.

The Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem rises above Jerusalem’s Old City and its sites are holy to three monotheistic faiths. Its slopes to the east of the Old City are studded with churches of various sects that mark the traditional places of events in the life of Jesus.

The Armenian, Catholic and Greek Orthodox churches petitioned Israel’s environmental protection minister, whose department is in charge of the Parks Authority, in a letter last week.

The churches expressed the “gravest concern and unequivocal objection” to the plan, saying it would disrupt the longstanding state of affairs and aims to “confiscate and nationalize one of the holiest sites for Christianity and alter its nature.”

Farid Jubran, general counsel of the Catholic Church's Custody of the Holy Land, said that by making an area that includes church property part of a national park it was “putting the control in the hands of people who have no other agenda but to wipe off any non-Jewish characteristic on this mountain.”

Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg did not respond to interview requests.

But shortly after the churches' outcry, the Nature and Parks Authority said it was freezing the plan, which was to be approved on March 2 by Jerusalem's planning committee.

The authority said it has “no intention of advancing the plan in the planning committee and it is not ready for discussion without coordination and communication with all relevant officials, including the churches, in the area.”

Israeli rights groups and peace activists had denounced the plan as an attempt by Israeli authorities to marginalize Palestinian residents and increase the Jewish religious and national significance of the Mount of Olives.

In a joint statement, rights groups Bimkom, Emek Shaveh, Ir Amim and Peace Now said the plan to extend the Jerusalem Walls National Park to include sections of the Mount of Olives was part of “various mechanisms used by Israel in east Jerusalem to entrench its sovereignty, to marginalize non-Jewish presence and to prevent much needed development of Palestinian neighborhoods hereby increasing the pressure to push them out of the Old City basin.”

Israel captured east Jerusalem and its Jewish, Christian and Muslim holy sites in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it in a move unrecognized by most of the international community.

The holy city is the emotional epicenter of the more than century-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and even minor changes to the fragile status quo in Jerusalem has the potential to erupt into violence. The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as capital of a future independent state, while Israel considers the city its united capital.

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

2,000-Year-Old Roman Cemetery Discovered in Gaza

Click here to read the full article. A 2,000-year-old Roman cemetery has been discovered in northern Gaza containing some 100 ornate Roman graves, 20 of which have been opened so far in a 50-square-meter burial site. Two graves that have been opened have revealed skeletal remains and several clay jars. In a statement, Jamal Abu Rida, director-general of Gaza’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, said, “We have made several discoveries in the past, this is the most important archaeological discovery in the past 10 years.” According to Abu Rida, the shape of the graves, their intricate decorations, and the direction in which...
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

‘The police don’t care’: gun violence engulfs Israel’s Arab community

There has been a break in the rain, and the sun is shining on the orange groves of Bir al-Maksur, a quiet Bedouin village near Nazareth in Israel’s north. Three-year-old Ammar would have loved splashing in the winter puddles outside the Hujarat family’s home, his aunt said. But two days before, the little boy was shot and killed in a playground by a stray bullet fired during a car chase, and the grieving family is trying to make sense of the way his life ended.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
BBC

Naftali Bennett: Warm welcome for Israeli leader in Bahrain

It is unlikely that Bahrain's interior ministry band has played the Israeli national anthem much before - but they practiced it to perfection. The song rang out with an honour guard in the courtyard of Al-Qudaibiya Palace - home to the ruling Al-Khalifa monarchy. I watched and then saw smiles swapped in the sunshine between Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad.
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

‘We are still shocked’: the Syrians who discovered Islamic State’s leader was their neighbour

For many months, the man on the motorbike would come and go from the house and a mechanic’s workshop in the Syrian border town of Atme. No other adult in the three-story building ever seemed to emerge, least of all a second man who signed a lease last spring and moved in with two women and three young children, never to be seen publicly again until the early hours of Thursday.
MIDDLE EAST
TravelNoire

Have You Heard Of The Afro-Caucasians In Eastern Europe?

Afro-Abkhazians are a group of Black Caucasians that occupy Eastern Europe in the Abkhazia region. Located in the Caucasus mountains, along the Black Sea, Afro Abkhazians have historically called the border between Russia and Georgia home. While there’s no argument that this population of Afro-Caucasians exists, historians disagree on how...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Of Olives#Palestinians#Orthodox Churches#Jerusalem#Israeli#Armenian#Catholic#Greek#The Parks Authority#The Catholic Church#Non Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Daily Mail

Pope Francis is interrupted by man shouting 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king' in English and waving his face mask around

A man interrupted Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican today to denounce the Church and shout: 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king.'. Vatican police and a Swiss Guard immediately arrived to the scene after the man, who had been sitting alone in the back of the Paul VI hall, began shouting and gesticulating at the pope.
RELIGION
The Guardian

It’s not just Whoopi Goldberg: Americans are deeply misinformed about the Holocaust

On Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View for stating, with striking confidence, that the Holocaust was “not about race”. She made the statement just days after National Holocaust Remembrance Day, when celebrities and politicians around the world had remembered the darkest period in world history, the racist genocide of 6 million Jews, roughly two-thirds of European Jewry, by Nazi Germany. Most emphasized the importance of remembering this horrific part of history to ensure “never again”. Goldberg’s comments were also made a week after a Tennessee school board banned the Pulitzer-winning Holocaust graphic novel Maus from schools.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

What happened to the British children born to black GIs?

Eighty years ago, US soldiers began arriving in the UK to help in the fight against Hitler's Nazi Germany. In a small sleepy village in Suffolk, life was about to change forever. Best friends Eldridge Marriot and Trevor Everett grew up together in Tostock village, where they still live today.
SOCIETY
Anita Durairaj

Jesus's cross was broken into pieces and fragments of wood were dispersed all over the world

Picture by Joseolgon; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The relic of the True Cross refers to the actual cross used for Jesus's crucifixion. The story of the True Cross which may very well be a legend states that the True Cross was hidden after Jesus's death. It was not until 326 CE that Empress Helena traveled to the Holy Land to search for the cross and other relics pertaining to Jesus.
ABC News

ABC News

551K+
Followers
137K+
Post
293M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy