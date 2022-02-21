Man dies after being struck by vehicle Saturday; suspect arrested

Omaha Police say one person died after a hit and run crash near 24th and D St Saturday.

According to authorities, at 1:19 a.m. officers were called to the area where an investigation revealed 43-year-old Tommy Tsosie was struck by a southbound red vehicle as he tried to cross the street.

The vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Santiago Paiz-Bautista, struck Tsosie and continued southbound, turning on G St.

Tsosie was declared dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Medics.

On Sunday, Paiz-Bautista was booked for leaving the scene of a crash that caused a death.

