ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Man dies after being struck by vehicle Saturday; suspect arrested

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0eKYYyZr00

Omaha Police say one person died after a hit and run crash near 24th and D St Saturday.

According to authorities, at 1:19 a.m. officers were called to the area where an investigation revealed 43-year-old Tommy Tsosie was struck by a southbound red vehicle as he tried to cross the street.

The vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Santiago Paiz-Bautista, struck Tsosie and continued southbound, turning on G St.

Tsosie was declared dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Medics.

On Sunday, Paiz-Bautista was booked for leaving the scene of a crash that caused a death.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Omaha Fire Medics
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy