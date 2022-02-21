Severe Weather Potential for Tuesday **Monday Evening Update**
By Sean Hammond
lakercountry.com
3 days ago
Good Monday evening, everyone. I wanted to push out a quick update in regards to the flooding rainfall and severe weather potential for tomorrow. A Flood Watch goes into effect at midnight Tuesday morning for much of the Commonwealth. Some folks could see 1” to 3” inches of rain tomorrow. If...
Stay up to date on all the latest severe weather coverage in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. Here is where you find all the current weather information for Thursday, February 17, 2022. _____________________________________________________________________. Current Weather Information. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued the following information:. They have canceled Tornado...
National Eating Disorder Awareness Week: sharing resources for those who need help. Eating disorders have one of the highest mortality rates across all psychiatric health concerns. Updated: 3 hours ago. Senate Republicans introduce Long-Term Care Rescue Package. Updated: 3 hours ago. Long-Term Care Rescue Package is aimed at addressing staff...
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Monday, Feb. 21 through Tuesday, Feb. 22 for all of southeast Wisconsin. Track changes anytime in the FOX6 Weather forecast. According to the NWS, we can expect freezing rain, sleet and some snow. Ice accumulations of up to one-quarter...
Temperatures and overall conditions rebounding this afternoon after a morning of snow and temperatures in the single digits. Clouds will filter back in this evening helping to limit overall cooling overnight. Lows will hold short in the single digits and low teens before high pressure sits tight north of the...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another cold morning across the metro with temperatures dipping into the teens, and wind chills near zero. A stiff north wind will keep things chilly through mid-morning, but those winds will back off for the afternoon. A thin band of clouds will clear out by mid-morning, leaving us with plenty of sunshine into the afternoon hours. A few more clouds will roll in later today, but we’ll still see a fair amount of sunshine. Temperatures will remain below average, topping out near 30 degrees downtown. The west side of the metro will likely see highs in the low to middle 30s.
WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bundle up for another dangerously cold overnight.
The WCCO Weather Team reports that snow began falling in southern Minnesota Thursday morning and reached the Twin Cities in the early afternoon.
Twin Cities and south metro snowfall totals were in the 1- to 2-inch range, with northern parts of the metro seeing the lower end of that range.
Much of western and far-northern Minnesota, as well as the Arrowhead, are under a Wind Chill Warning overnight Friday, when feels-like temperatures around minus 40 degrees.
(credit: CBS)
Temps will rise into the teens Friday in the metro, and rise further into the mid-30s Saturday – although winds will make it feel about 10-degrees cooler. Sunday will be slightly colder but will have less wind. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine.
Looking further ahead, flakes are possible Monday afternoon and evening. Light accumulating snow is possible in northern Minnesota. Otherwise, the extended forecast is all about the mild weather.
Most of next week will have highs in the low- to mid-30s, which is seasonable. Notably, March 1 is the start of meteorological spring.
Comments / 0