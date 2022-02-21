ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild, muggy, and unsettled this week

By Daniel Phillips
KATC News
KATC News
 23 hours ago
A spring like pattern has taken shape as Acadiana starts the final week of February.

Steady winds from the south keep dragging moisture into the area, and that moisture will likely give way to plenty of clouds and a few scattered showers.

Temperatures started increasing on Sunday and the highs over the next few days will be in the upper 70s, and lows will stay in the mid to upper 60s.

Daniel Phillips

Along with warmer temperatures the rain chances will remain elevated through the week, hovering around the 40-50% range through the work week.

There doesn't appear to be any major wash out days, but it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy for the next couple of days.

The rain will be on an off through most of the week, culminating in a round of showers at the end of the week as a cold front finally moves through Thursday night.

Temperatures will drop on Friday and it'll be chilly for Mardi Gras weekend but at least the showers will be coming to an end.

KATC News

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

