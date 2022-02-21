ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC woman struck and killed walking on I-44

By Katelyn Brown
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 23 hours ago
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman was struck and killed while walking on an interstate in southern Missouri over the weekend.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 at mile marker 173.8 in Phelps County at 6 a.m. Sunday.

A 2022 International Tractor Trailer was traveling in the left lane when it struck a pedestrian who MSHP said was walking in the middle of the raoadway.

The pedestrian, 33-year-old Jessica Damitz of Kansas City, was killed.

MSHP did not say why she may have been walking in the middle of the roadway.

