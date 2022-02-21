Michigan coach hits Wisconsin assistant after Badgers win
During his postgame news conference, Coach Juwan Howard said he didn't like Wisconsin calling for a timeout with 15 seconds left and the Badgers leading by 15.
During his postgame news conference, Coach Juwan Howard said he didn't like Wisconsin calling for a timeout with 15 seconds left and the Badgers leading by 15.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0