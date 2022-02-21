Massive explosion on far side of the sun could have been catastrophic for Earth

An astronomer at the Vatican Observatory has found a new body in the solar system.The ‘trans-Neptunian object’ (TNO) has been designated 2021 XD7 and was spotted by Richard Boyle using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope on 3 December.Much like Pluto, the first trans-Neptunian object discovered, 2021 XD7 has a strange orbit that is considerably more tilted than the movements of Earth, Mars, and other planets.The closest it gets to the Sun is still 30 times further than our own planet and extends twice as far outwards.It takes 286 years for it to move around the Sun, and because of its...

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO