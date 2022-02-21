HB 1134 discussed at Third House Session with Rodric Bray, Peggy Mayfield

MARTINSVILLE — Despite the 2022 session of the Indiana General Assembly being a short session, a number of controversial bills have been discussed amongst the Indiana House of Representatives and Senate this year.

Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, and State Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Martinsville, discussed a number of topics at Friday's Third House Session hosted by the Martinsville Chamber of Commerce and Morgan County Farm Bureau.

Bray represents all of Morgan County in the state senate while Mayfield currently represents most of the county’s population in Martinsville and Mooresville in the Indiana House of Representatives.

During Friday's discussion, one topic brought up was about House Bill 1134, a controversial piece of legislation which would "promote certain concepts as part of a course of instruction or in a curriculum or direct or otherwise compel a school employee or student to adhere to certain tenets relating to the individual's sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation."

The bill was approved out of the Indiana House of Representatives on Jan. 26, and is now being debated in the State Senate.

Some educators have expressed concerns the bill would create teacher shortages if it becomes law.

Bray noted HB 1134 "has been a really controversial issue" and deals with "teaching of divisive issues."

"It talks about things like you can't promote the idea that one race is inferior or superior to another," Bray said.

The state senator said he has had an opportunity to talk to educators from throughout the state in recent weeks, and the senate has "made a very significant modification" to the bill.

"One of the things that I heard the most as a concern was the idea that teachers would have to post, online, what they were going to teach, either beforehand or in the next five days or so," Bray said.

According to Bray, this part of the bill has been removed from the legislation.

Mayfield said HB 1134 is a "great example of the legislative process."

"The original language in 1134 was probably too strict," Mayfield said. "And a lot of people say 'Well, why did you vote for it?' (It is) because I know it has a process to go through where there is a lot of give and take."

COVID mandates

Currently, the Republican Party has supermajorities in both houses of the Indiana General Assembly.

Bray and Mayfield were asked why the GOP hasn't been able to end some of Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The emergency order doesn't really have any mandates left on it," Mayfield said. "I don't think it was so much the state of emergency that people were upset it, it was the emergency orders that were promulgated under the authority of a state of emergency."

She noted the only impact Holcomb's executive orders have right now is allowing the state to tap into federal funding to deal with the impacts of COVID-19.

Bray also reiterated there are no mandates in place with Holcomb's executive orders in relation to COVID-19.

The 2022 Indiana General Assembly's legislative session must adjourn on or before Monday, March 14.

Friday's Third House session took place during the Martinsville Chamber's monthly luncheon. The next chamber luncheon is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18, in the Lucille Sadler Room of the Morgan County Administration Building, 180 S. Main St., Martinsville.

