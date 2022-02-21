ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Leto, Beanie Feldstein Talk New Gucci Love Parade Campaign (Exclusive)

By Ingrid Schmidt
 1 day ago
Today, Gucci launches a new campaign in celebration of creative director Alessandro Michele’s Spring-Summer 2022 Love Parade collection. Shot in Los Angeles, the campaign stars muse and brand ambassador Jared Leto , Beanie Feldstein , Miley Cyrus (the face of Gucci’s 2021 Flora Fantasy fragrance campaign), Snoop Dogg , Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, Chinese actor Deng Lun and model Liu Wen as they indulge during a Hollywood night of feasting, dancing and raving to The Velvet Underground tune “Venus in Furs.”

The campaign continues the story that began on Nov. 3, when the Gucci Love Parade collection debuted in a blockbuster Los Angeles presentation on Hollywood Boulevard , with over 100 models emerging from the TCL Chinese Theatre. Leto walked in the show, as did actors Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeremy Pope, Macaulay Culkin, Kodi Smit-McPhee, multiple musicians, Black Lives Matter activist Janaya Khan, and filmmaker-writer Miranda July.

Cyrus was among the star-studded crowd that night, along with Billie Eilish, James Corden, Olivia Wilde, Tracee Ellis Ross, Diane Keaton, Anjelica Huston, Lizzo, Serena Williams, Sienna Miller, Selma Blair, Natasha Lyonne, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

The campaign’s dreamy mashup of textures, colors and patterns is captured by the famed fashion photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, with creative direction from Michele and art direction by Christopher Simmonds. Headlining, of course, are Michele’s covetable, retro-glam clothes and accessories.

Revelers don boudoir-inspired slip dresses with rhinestone crowns or Michele’s statement-patterned, wide-lapel suiting with velvet bow ties. GG-logo activewear collides with cowboy hats and tropical souvenir-inspired jackets and shirts. Leto lingers in a soft pink satin, double-breasted suit finished with multiple floral corsages, as Cyrus crowd-surfs in patterned black thigh-highs with a matching bra, a furry white jacket and sunny stiletto slides.

Asked about her favorite part of shooting the campaign, Feldstein says that it was “getting to wear Alessandro’s outrageously gorgeous designs — I’ve genuinely never felt more beautiful and cool in my entire life. I use fashion as a way to express my femininity, creativity and gregarious spirit.”

Leto says that his ongoing collaborations with Gucci are “always an incredible experience,” adding that “the creativity, care, and fun they bring to the process makes it a celebration on set.” Indeed.

As to where they can typically be found at a party, Feldstein is the one “sitting in the corner having a heart-to-heart with friends,” while Leto confesses that he is the guy “showing up late and leaving early; seriously, I don’t go out often, but when I do, it’s often a Gucci event like LACMA [Art + Film Gala], which is nice because I see familiar faces.”

Most memorable party moment?  “I did once dance battle on a table with Channing Tatum at an SNL after-party … and won!” says Feldstein.

“That may have been Oscar night with Alessandro,” says Leto. “You will have to ask him.”

Scroll on for more images from the Gucci Love Parade campaign.

