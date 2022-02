A co-worker, who is 30-something and a native of Fall River, was surprised to learn that her hometown was once known for its many factory outlet stores. Indeed it was. While there are still factory outlet stores in Fall River today, there aren't nearly as many as existed several decades ago when busloads of shoppers would arrive daily in search of bargains, many manufactured in the same mills that housed the outlets. New Bedford and Dartmouth had factory outlet stores, but Fall River was a mecca for outlet shoppers.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO