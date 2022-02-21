ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ensuring the best future for MGLW requires us to take a look at its history | Opinion

By Dr. Larry Moore
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

The recent issues facing MGLW fall into the category of political questions, as opposed to economic questions and ignore both the facts and the history of MLGW.

Dr. Larry Moore

Guest Columnist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203I7y_0eKYTUts00
  • Dr. Larry Moore is a professor of Legal, Social & Political Environment of Business at the University of Memphis.

MLGW has found itself in the news lately for a number of things. One is whether or not to separate from the Tennessee Valley Authority for its power. The other is whether or not the municipal corporation should be sold to a private entity.

These issues seem to fall into the category of political questions, as opposed to economic questions and ignore both the facts and the history of MLGW. Currently Memphians pay one of the lowest if not the lowest utility rates in the country and this is not an accident.

This is a carryover from the old EH Crump days as the power broker of Memphis. Today’s historians write him up as a old-fashioned Southern racist, while the elite and power brokers of his day wrote him off as a radical egalitarian and a communist.

However the great German poet and writer Goethe said historical individuals should be judged by the accomplishments that they made that were beyond those of their own time, and not the evils common to their day and not by the ethics of today. For just as we would judge individuals of the past by our ethics of today, future generations will judge the things we do today by the ethics of their day. But that’s human nature, but facts don’t change.

And in looking at the facts in the history of MLGW it should be noted that coming out of the 1890s, people stop using wells, wood, candles and lamps for their utilities and started buying them from companies. All of these companies were private companies and in many cities a citizen would have to go to the water company for water, to the electrical company, to the gas company all of which were private companies with separate bills.

Hear from Tennessee's Black voices: Get the weekly newsletter for powerful and critical thinking columns.

Addressing this was one of the areas which caused the rich and powerful southern elites of his time to label Crump a communist. He argued that the city should provide a municipal company to provide not just one of these services, but all three with the argument that a private company would have to make a profit for their Wall Street investors and that the poor people of Memphis were not in a position to fund a rich lifestyle for these corporate investors.

He forced the creation of MLGW with the understanding that the only charge would be for the cost of utilities. Of course the investors in private utilities especially those that were operating in the South were horrified. But with the creation of MLGW Memphians got one stop shopping for their utilities and the lowest the lowest utility prices in the country.

The next thing that got him labeled a communist in the South the fact that he ran for office in 1932 after having been out of politics for almost 20 years just so he could run with Franklin Roosevelt who was an anathema to just about every other southern politician. Crump served exactly one term and voted for every one of the new deal proposals of Roosevelt, making him the only southern congressman to do so and ingratiated him with Roosevelt and allowed him to get just about anything he wanted from Roosevelt. One of the things he wanted was a military base and was given the army depot, but Crump wanted something with lots of people.

However all Roosevelt had at the time a naval base which are almost always built on the coast. But for Crump he built the Millington Naval base. So if you if you ever wanted to know how a Naval base ended up in a north Shelby County cotton field it was because Trump was being paid back for being the only southerner to support the new deal.

The other thing he wanted was the Tennessee Valley Authority which created another government corporation that provided utilities without the necessity of having to add a profit.

The result today is Memphians now have low utility bills and the convenience of dealing with only one company. But it looks like all of that is going to change. But someone is still going to have to explain how a private company which does have to make a profit can charge the same low utility rates which Memphis now enjoy from a company that is not profit driven.

Dr. Larry Moore is a professor of Legal, Social & Political Environment of Business at the University of Memphis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
City
Crump, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Business
The Associated Press

World leaders fine-tune sanctions meant to punish Russia

TOKYO (AP) — Twenty million dollars in U.N. humanitarian funds for Ukraine. A raft of new, stronger sanctions against Russia from Japan, Australia, Taiwan and others. And a cascade of condemnation from the highest levels. As Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion’s first full day, world...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two top prosecutors investigating Trump Organization resign

Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Moore
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy