ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Palo Alto: This Cybersecurity Leader Is Not Expensive - Buy While You Still Can

By JR Research
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is a leading cybersecurity player that has expanded its TAM from its hardware network security (firewall) focus. Its Cortex extended detection and response (XDR) module leads its endpoint security strategy. Furthermore, it's also expanding its zero-trust strategy through its suite of products, building on the SASE...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seeking Alpha

Merger Arbitrage Mondays: 3 Potential Deals Come To Fruition

Intel to acquire Tower Semiconductor for $53 a share, representing a premium of almost 60% to Tower's closing price the previous day. Merger activity increased last week with five new deals announced and five deals completed. Three of the five new deals announced were successful "deals in the works". Tower...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Palantir: The Buying Opportunity Has Arrived

Palantir (PLTR) stock continued to tumble last week, hitting a new 52-week low, now about 75% below its ATH. The most recent wave of selling arrived after the company reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 results. Palantir missed EPS projections, but the company delivered robust revenue numbers and provided healthy forward guidance. Moreover, Palantir's business is expanding rapidly. The company should continue to grow revenues quickly and become significantly more profitable over time.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Orion Office: High Yield Potential At A Bargain

Orion Office REIT has seen material share price weakness since being spun off from Realty Income. Orion Office REIT (ONL) hasn’t had good share price performance since being spun off from Realty Income (O) last November, trading at just $16.73 and down more than 20% since the time of spin.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Palo Alto, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
Seeking Alpha

Growth stocks rule in Goldman screen of biggest retail investor buys and sells

Retail investors continue to favor growth names over value and lean to tech, according to Goldman Sachs' new report on retail buy and sell activity. "We estimate retail investors were net buyers of $7 billion in Russell 3000 (NYSEARCA:IWV) stocks since the volatility spike on 24-Jan-2022," John Marshall, Goldman head of derivatives strategy, and team wrote in a note. "The vast majority of flows have been into S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) stocks with a small amount into Mid-cap (outflows from Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) names). This analysis helps to explain the significant underperformance of Russell 2000 vs the S&P 500."
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Wolfspeed: EV Catalyst To Drive Revenue Growth

Wolfspeed is a market leader in the SiC wafer market with a market share of 62% with customer relationships with major power semiconductor suppliers we believe are key to its. We analyzed Wolfspeed, Inc.'s (WOLF) SiC wafer and power devices businesses as well as the company’s profitability. The company is a supplier of SiC wafers with customer relationships and long-term agreements with several of the leading power semiconductor companies which we expect to support demand for its SiC wafers. Additionally, we also expect it to benefit from EV growth as it also develops and supplies SiC power devices to key automakers' customers and has a pipeline of over $18 bln. However, in terms of profitability, we calculated its adjusted net margins without the losses related to the divestitures of its Lighting and LED products businesses but its margins are still negative. We expect the company’s gross margins to improve as it completes the expansion of its facilities and assumed its depreciation growth to stabilize but its net margins to be weighed down by operating expenses. Thus, we valued the company based on a P/S valuation and obtained an upside of 30.9%.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Dropbox: The Right Value Play For This Choppy Market

Shares of Dropbox are down ~8% year-to-date but have outperformed SaaS peers due to its value orientation. We're now two months into 2022, and the dramatic fallout in tech stocks still hasn't found a bottom yet. It seems, however, that the more value-oriented SaaS stocks have been relatively more shielded from the correction, and Dropbox (DBX) is no exception.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio - Q4 2021 Update

Generation Investment Management’s 13F portfolio value increased from $24.05B to $24.33B this quarter. This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Generation Investment Management's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Al Gore's regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/11/2022. Please visit our Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves in Q3 2021.
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kurtz
Seeking Alpha

Agilent Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.18 (+11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.66B (+7.1% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, A has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

DoorDash: Positive Cash Flow, 13% Net Cash, Long Growth Runway, Moving To Buy

DoorDash now trades lower than its late 2020 IPO price. DoorDash (DASH) was once a pandemic darling as it saw its business boom and fully validated amidst stay-at-home behavior. Now, as society is ready to move beyond the pandemic, DASH has come out with positive cash flow generation, massive scale, and ambitions to move beyond food delivery. DASH is currently not generating strong profit margins, but I expect margins to improve substantially when the company inevitably decides to pull back from aggressive sales and marketing expenses. The stock trades with substantial upside over the next decade, including as much as 650% upside based on my assumptions for margin expansion. I rate shares a buy for long-term investors and look forward to the growth of DASH both as a watching investor and app user.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

The Andersons: Potential Share Price Growth In A Defensive Stock

The Andersons achieved strong EPS beats over the first nine months of 2021, and that performance is expected to continue. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) dividend yield is currently 1.84%, so, for an investor looking for total return of 7.5% per year, most of that return will need to come from share price growth. Share price growth is driven by EPS growth and/or multiple expansion. Based on SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates, ANDE EPS growth rate for the three years 2019 to 2022 is expected to average 28.99% per year. Additionally, ANDE's current P/E ratio is below historical levels, so the share price could benefit from multiple expansion. For shares purchased at current price levels, an increase in multiples above current levels, together with achievement of SA Premium analysts' consensus EPS estimates, would likely result in double-digit returns for an investor prepared to hold through end of 2022. Market sentiment appears to be strongly on the side of ANDE, as reflected in SA Premium ratings summary per Fig. 1 below.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Security#Endpoint Security#Security Software#Security Management#Tam#Xdr#Crowdstrike#Crwd#Zs#Ntm#Citi
Seeking Alpha

Palantir: The Bottom Is Near For A Speculative Buy Opportunity

Palantir received a slew of downgrades after its FQ4 earnings card. The Street was concerned over its FQ1'22 margins guidance. We parsed Palantir's (PLTR) thesis in a recent article before the release of its FQ4'21 earnings card. We discussed that Palantir must demonstrate that its government segment can stem its growth deceleration. Furthermore, we also mentioned that it should also address its negative GAAP EBIT margins, given the scale of its stock-based compensation (SBC).
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Driven Brands Looks Well Positioned For Future Growth

Driven Brands went public in January 2021, raising $700 million in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO. Driven Brands (DRVN) went public in January 2021, raising $700 million in gross proceeds in an IPO priced at $22.00 per share. The firm provides a range of maintenance and repair services for...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Asset Sensitivity, Loan Growth, And Operating Leverage Feeding Improving Sentiment For Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo has been an outperformer among larger banks, with the Street getting on board with the bank's above-average revenue growth potential and operating leverage. I've been bullish on Wells Fargo (WFC) for a while, mainly on the basis of the significant operating leverage within the business once rates and loan growth move meaningfully higher. Moreover, while the well-known regulatory issues continue to linger (including the growth-limiting asset cap), the company is making progress resolving these issues and should be able to generate mid-teens ROTCEs a little further down the line, to say nothing of significant capital returns in the short term.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Why Babcock & Wilcox Is Still The Clean Energy Stock In Play

Babcock & Wilcox announced several small contract wins. In the last several months, Babcock & Wilcox (BW) announced a handful of contracts. In a euphoric market, BW stock would have rallied to new highs. Instead, the specialty industrial machinery firm is out of favor. Nasdaq's correction is creating unease for small-capitalization stocks. Speculators are no longer willing to bet on momentum to carry the share price higher.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

The 4 Reasons I Finally Bought Shopify

The recent discussions on Shopify (SHOP) have been fascinating to me. The stock seems to be turning into a battleground position come up with those convinced that it is heading a lot lower and others convinced it is now a fantastic buy. I find myself in a middle-ground position as...
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy