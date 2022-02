Mohamed Salah scores a fantastic solo effort to put Liverpool in the lead at home to Norwich City. The goal comes three minutes after Sadio Mane's acrobatic equaliser. Liverpool make their dominance count as they score two goals in three minutes in reply to Norwich's early second half goal. The visitors went against the run of play and surprisingly went 1-0 up just after the break.

NORWICH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO