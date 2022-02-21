Police looking for driver that reportedly hit house Monday morning

MADISON, Wis. — Police say they are looking for a driver who crashed their car into a house Monday morning and fled.

According to an incident report, police were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to the West Side near the 3000 block of Nessling St.

A passenger in the car remained at the scene and spoke with police.

But police say the driver and the registered owner of the car fled the scene, and has not been found.

There were no injuries reported.

MFD says there was no structural damage to the house.

