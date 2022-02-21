ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dame Helen Mirren: I don’t feel deserving of a lifetime achievement award

Cover picture for the articleDame Helen Mirren doesn’t feel worthy of a lifetime achievement award. The 76-year-old Hollywood legend is set to be honoured with just that at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles next week, but she has admitted she doesn’t believe she is deserving of such an accolade, despite a storied...

