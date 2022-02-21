ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA Awards $1 Million to ND Dept. of Environmental Quality

By K. William Boyer, Devils Lake Journal
 1 day ago

NORTH DAKOTA - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $1,020,220 to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

The funds will be used to provide low interest financing to recipients for costs associated with the planning, design and construction of eligible drinking water improvement projects and activities to protect human health.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

