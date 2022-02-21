EPA Awards $1 Million to ND Dept. of Environmental Quality
NORTH DAKOTA - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $1,020,220 to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.
The funds will be used to provide low interest financing to recipients for costs associated with the planning, design and construction of eligible drinking water improvement projects and activities to protect human health.
This article originally appeared on Devils Lake Journal: EPA Awards $1 Million to ND Dept. of Environmental Quality
