Petersburg, VA

Vanessa Crawford named 'Sheriff of the Year' by a national law enforcement group

By Sean Jones, The Progress-Index
 1 day ago
PETERSBURG — The National Sheriff's Association has selected Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa Crawford to be its Ferris E. Lucas "Sheriff of the Year" award for 2022.

Crawford is the first female and the only African American to be selected for the award in its 27 year history.

The NSA established the Ferris E. Lucas award in 1995 to recognize leaders for their contributions made to improve the Office of Sheriff on the local, state and national level. "Above and beyond" involvement in the community is one of the required responsibilities for the award recipient.

"Sheriff Crawford has consistently, over the last 16 and a half years, demonstrated excellence and care for her office and her community," the NSA said in a press release.

Crawford was the first woman to be elected Sheriff in the City of Petersburg and was the first female to run an all-male correctional facility in Virginia. She was first elected in 2005.

Crawford holds a number of leadership positions within her field. Two examples: she is the Vice Chair of the Small and Rural Law Enforcement Executives Association, which advocates for small law enforcement offices across the country. She was also elected to lead The Virginia Association of Local Elected Constitutional Officers.

The NSA is one of the largest non-profit associations of law enforcement professionals representing more than 3,000 elected sheriffs with a membership of around 14,000 individuals. It serves as an informational resource for all law enforcement and is dedicated to raising the level of professionalism in its field.

