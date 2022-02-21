ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Soybean Council seeks farmers interested in ﻿United Soybean Board nomination

By Suzanne Wolf
 1 day ago

FARGO – North Dakota soybean producers are represented on the national United Soybean Board (USB) by four North Dakota farmer-leaders. The North Dakota Soybean Council (NDSC) is currently seeking qualified soybean farmers interested in filling three of North Dakota’s director positions with USB. Darren Kadlec of Pisek, Matt Gast of Valley City, and Ryan Richard of Horace, currently hold these USB board positions. All three directors are eligible for another term.

All checkoff paying soybean producers in North Dakota are eligible to apply. To be considered for the national leadership positions, farmers must complete the required application and "Agreement to Serve" statement and submit both to the NDSC office by Wednesday, March 9, 2022. NDSC encourages applicants to have served on a commodity checkoff board prior to applying for USB.

These positions are open to all individuals without regard based on race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, sexual orientation, disability, marital or familial status, political beliefs, parental status, receipt of public assistance, or protected genetic information. Additionally, U.S. Department of Agriculture's policy is that the diversity of the USB board should reflect the diversity of their industries in experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. When submitting nominations, the industry must consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.

The farmer-directors of USB oversee the investments of the soy checkoff to maximize profit opportunities for all U.S. soybean farmers. For more information about USB, visit their website at www.unitedsoybean.org.

To download the nomination form and "Agreement to Serve," visit website: www.bit.ly/USBnd22

#Soybean#Department Of Agriculture#United Soybean Board#Usb#Ndsc
