ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

'We certainly have not forgotten her': Bay County middle school honors student killed in car accident

By Samantha Neely, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago

LYNN HAVEN — A local middle school is honoring the legacy of a student who died in a car accident in November.

Mowat Middle School celebrated the memory of Anna Eldridge by hosting a Memorial Walk-A-Thon Friday afternoon on what would have been her 12th birthday.

The Walk-a-Thon was held on the middle school campus, with students donating at least $1 to participate in the walk. Two local businesses, B&L Utility Services and XTtreme Land Clearing, have committed to matching the donations, all 100% of which will be donated to the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter in Eldridge's name.

The Walk-a-thon raised $3,607.07 for the animal shelter, with the school raising $1,200 alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ga6D_0eKYQve000

Bay County schools: The secret ingredient is hard-working students: Bay County school's culinary program sees success

More: Bay County students graduating at a higher rate than the Florida average for first time

Courtney Dell Buchanan, a seventh-grade teacher and a sponsor of Mowat's Beta Club, said once they learned her birthday was coming up, the club got to work planning the event. She said even though they had to plan it within two weeks, it came together quite nicely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ymb2y_0eKYQve000

"She was passionate about animals and today would've been her 12th birthday, so we wanted to honor her memory and raise money," Buchanan said. "I mean, as a school, we certainly have not forgotten her. And it's just important that we don't forget and that we can do what we can to memorialize her."

When learning about the event, Mowat Principal Ed Sheffield said he approved it as soon as possible. He said it meant a lot to him to see all the kids out there in support of Anna, knowing the good that would come from it.

"I'm really proud of the way the kids showed out and did what they did," Sheffield said. "And then of course, Ms. Buchanan got a couple of businesses to agree to match the money that was raised, so basically for every $2 that our kids paid to walk in honor of Anna, it was really $6 because there's two other businesses that were gonna match every dollar."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMTvV_0eKYQve000

Anna Eldridge was described as someone who loved animals and loved to learn, always asking questions in her classes and looking to cheer up anyone around her.

Physical education teacher Julie Palieps was one of Anna's teachers when she was at Mowat. Palieps said Anna was very giving, sweet and kind, always having lots of questions for her.

"She was just a very inquisitive, young lady," Palieps said. "She needed to know everything that was always going on. But she was just truly sweet and kind and that's what will always squeeze my heart."

Seeing the students come out to honor Anna was wonderful, Palieps said. Anna has a lasting impact on her, she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Embgz_0eKYQve000

"I just loved her and I just desperately miss her," Palieps said. "I'll think about her for the rest of my life."

One of Eldridge's math teachers, Donna Hoffman, had a close bond with her and said Anna would give her a hug every day. She said it was overwhelming, but special seeing all the love for Anna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBIxv_0eKYQve000

"You just don't know what happens until a tragedy happens and all of a sudden you just, you see all of this and it reminds you that once a mustang, always a mustang," Hoffman said.

Buchanan said the event was a major success.

"It's truly, it's overwhelming, like I could cry," Buchanan said. "It's been such a labor of love and such a beautiful day, the way that they've come together and it has exceeded our expectations."

Sheffield said even though not every kid or teacher knew Anna, they all know or remember what it was like to be in sixth grade. He said they put on a special event and her legacy will live on at Mowat as a mustang.

"We'll always remember her as that, that little girl. And it's sad, but at the same time, we can do something to honor her," Sheffield said. "And we just felt like it's something that needed to be done. And it was something that we chose to do. And we're glad we did it and it turned out nice."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: 'We certainly have not forgotten her': Bay County middle school honors student killed in car accident

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Bay County, FL
Education
Lynn Haven, FL
Education
City
Lynn Haven, FL
The Associated Press

World leaders fine-tune sanctions meant to punish Russia

TOKYO (AP) — Twenty million dollars in U.N. humanitarian funds for Ukraine. A raft of new, stronger sanctions against Russia from Japan, Australia, Taiwan and others. And a cascade of condemnation from the highest levels. As Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion’s first full day, world...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two top prosecutors investigating Trump Organization resign

Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honors Student#Highschool#Mowat Middle School#B L Utility Services#Xttreme Land Clearing#Mowat S Beta Club
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

1K+
Followers
614
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy