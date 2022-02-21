ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Texas Tech baseball: Red Raiders vs. Dallas Baptist

By Robb Hibbard, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
The Texas Tech baseball team will play its first home game of the 2022 college baseball season against Dallas Baptist at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders, who finished the 2021 NCAA baseball season with a record of 39-17, including 14-10 in Big 12 play, faced Michigan, Auburn and Arizona during the three-day 2022 State Farm College Baseball Showdown Feb. 18-20 in Arlington to open their season.

Texas Tech basketball: Fans take aim at Texas’ box office, prompting a sales halt by UT

Texas Tech defeated Michigan 7-6 on a game-winning hit by Owen Washburn Feb. 18.

Texas Tech lost to Auburn 2-1 on Saturday.

Arizona beat Tech 13-2 on Sunday, sending the Red Raiders home from Globe Life Field with losses in the last two of their three games.

Texas Tech baseball: Memory of his late grandmother inspires Texas Tech baseball all-American Jace Jung

Dallas Baptist, who lost their season-opener 7-6 to Southeast Missouri Feb. 18, finished 2021 with a record of 41-18, including 18-6 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

How to watch, stream Texas Tech baseball vs. Dallas Baptist

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22

Where: Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock

TV, Streaming: Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network. FM 97.3

Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal contributed to this report.

