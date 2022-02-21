ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

How's how the UTEP Miners men's basketball team can maintain momentum vs. Middle Tennesse

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NpJT_0eKYQc7R00

The UTEP men's basketball team (9-5 in Conference USA, 16-10 overall) looks to sweep its three game road trip when it travels to take on a Middle Tennessee team that is closing in on the East Division title Monday night.

The 5 p.m. Mountain Time tip will be streamed on CUSAtv and aired on 600 ESPN El Paso.

This is a makeup for a New Year's Day game that was postponed due to a COVID outbreak at Middle Tennessee.

Who is Middle Tennessee?

The Blue Raiders are on a five-game winning streak that has moved them to 9-3 overall, three games clear in the loss column of second place in the East Division. After an 0-2 start in league play that followed a COVID shutdown, MTSU has won 10 of 11 and has reached 19-7 overall.

Middle Tennessee is 12-0 at home.

Senior guard Josh Jefferson leads three players averaging double figures at 15.0 points a game.

What's at stake

UTEP has pulled within a game of second place UAB and Louisiana Tech in the West Division, which is important because the top two teams get a conference tournament bye into the quarterfinals.

With the right results, Middle Tennessee could clinch a No. 1 seed in the C-USA tournament later this week.

What's the challenge?

UTEP's stamina will have to come through at the end of a busy stretch of travel and games. Its bench was productive Saturday but Souley Boum and Jamal Bieniemy played 35 minutes or more so their legs will be tested.

The Miners will need to play better defense than they did Saturday in the win against Southern Miss, but if they can duplicate their 54-percent 3-point shooting they'll give themselves a chance.

UTEP will be a decided underdog, like they were at the start of this trip at Louisiana Tech, so the Miners should play relaxed.

Quoting the coach

"We challenged them three, four nights ago that we hadn't won (at Louisiana Tech) since 2004, (Saturday) the early start and tough, tough travel, now in our last road game of the year we have an opportunity to go play a team that hasn't lost a home game all year," coach Joe Golding said. "Another challenge for the guys."

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
El Paso, TX
College Sports
El Paso, TX
College Basketball
El Paso, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
El Paso, TX
Sports
The Associated Press

World leaders fine-tune sanctions meant to punish Russia

TOKYO (AP) — Twenty million dollars in U.N. humanitarian funds for Ukraine. A raft of new, stronger sanctions against Russia from Japan, Australia, Taiwan and others. And a cascade of condemnation from the highest levels. As Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion’s first full day, world...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two top prosecutors investigating Trump Organization resign

Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Golding
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

1K+
Followers
883
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy