How's how the UTEP Miners men's basketball team can maintain momentum vs. Middle Tennesse

The UTEP men's basketball team (9-5 in Conference USA, 16-10 overall) looks to sweep its three game road trip when it travels to take on a Middle Tennessee team that is closing in on the East Division title Monday night.

The 5 p.m. Mountain Time tip will be streamed on CUSAtv and aired on 600 ESPN El Paso.

This is a makeup for a New Year's Day game that was postponed due to a COVID outbreak at Middle Tennessee.

Who is Middle Tennessee?

The Blue Raiders are on a five-game winning streak that has moved them to 9-3 overall, three games clear in the loss column of second place in the East Division. After an 0-2 start in league play that followed a COVID shutdown, MTSU has won 10 of 11 and has reached 19-7 overall.

Middle Tennessee is 12-0 at home.

Senior guard Josh Jefferson leads three players averaging double figures at 15.0 points a game.

What's at stake

UTEP has pulled within a game of second place UAB and Louisiana Tech in the West Division, which is important because the top two teams get a conference tournament bye into the quarterfinals.

With the right results, Middle Tennessee could clinch a No. 1 seed in the C-USA tournament later this week.

What's the challenge?

UTEP's stamina will have to come through at the end of a busy stretch of travel and games. Its bench was productive Saturday but Souley Boum and Jamal Bieniemy played 35 minutes or more so their legs will be tested.

The Miners will need to play better defense than they did Saturday in the win against Southern Miss, but if they can duplicate their 54-percent 3-point shooting they'll give themselves a chance.

UTEP will be a decided underdog, like they were at the start of this trip at Louisiana Tech, so the Miners should play relaxed.

Quoting the coach

"We challenged them three, four nights ago that we hadn't won (at Louisiana Tech) since 2004, (Saturday) the early start and tough, tough travel, now in our last road game of the year we have an opportunity to go play a team that hasn't lost a home game all year," coach Joe Golding said. "Another challenge for the guys."

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.