Thon Raises Record Amount At Annual Event

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Thon fundraiser at Penn State brought in a record-setting figure this...

butlerradio.com

Related
WTVQ

LCA students raise school record amount of money for Kentucky Children’s Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Christian Academy (LCA) students revealed a record-breaking amount of money raised by the school in support of UK HealthCare Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic in Lexington. The amount, totaling more than $54,000, was unveiled during halftime of the LCA-Lexington Catholic boy’s basketball game...
LEXINGTON, KY
Killeen Daily Herald

Annual event raises money to support homeless veterans

An annual event raised $2,000 for Operation Stand Down Central Texas, a Copperas Cove-based nonprofit organization. The money raised will help the organization with services that it provides to homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding Central Texas community. “I am really happy about the turnout and the money...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
FOX43.com

THON raises more than $13 million

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State's 50th annual THON has officially come to an end. This year, the 46-hour no sitting, no sleeping dance marathon raised more than $13 million to help those battling pediatric cancer. Last year, THON raised over $10 million. That money will go towards cancer...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Miami Herald

Penn State THON Sets Fundraising Record

Penn State THON, the world's largest student-run charitable organization, celebrated its 50th year by reaching the $200 million fundraising milestone during a record-setting weekend at the Bryce Jordan Center. The 46-hour dance marathon raised a record $13,756,374.50 for pediatric cancer research and treatment, a cause it has supported for 50...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Jordan#Charity#Penn State#The Bryce Jordan Center
WTAJ

Penn State DuBois hair auction raises $12k for THON

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State DuBois raised over $12,000 at the Dancer Sendoff and Hair Auction on Feb. 9, where volunteers cut their hair in support of THON. In total, the event raised $12,455. With the new proceeds, Penn State DuBois has surpassed its THON goal of $25,000; they currently have raised $25,355, according […]
DUBOIS, PA
MyWabashValley.com

Nearly $20,000 raised by annual Soup Bowl benefit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization will be able to provide more than 78,000 meals to people in need. Terre haute Catholic Charities raised nearly $20,000 during this month’s Soup Bowl benefit. People could buy a soup passport, containing coupons to local restaurants, and a handmade bowl.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Newswatch 16

THON organizers elated by this year's event

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University's THON was back in a big way this past weekend. It was the 50th year for the event billed as the largest student-run philanthropy. The 46-hour dance marathon wrapped up Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center. "It's been about 365 days of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Citizen Tribune

CASA raises $55K with event

On a rainy Thursday evening, 350 Lakeway CASA supporters congregated at First Presbyterian Church in Morristown to witness the testimony of those traumatized by adverse childhood experiences and recognize those who work tirelessly to alleviate that trauma. Speakers at the Light of Hope Gala, including Hamblen County Juvenile Court Judge...
MORRISTOWN, TN
abc27 News

THON 2022 raises record-breaking total to fight kids cancer

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State THON raised over $13 million in its 50th annual event this weekend. The weekend’s 46-hour dance marathon is all to fight childhood cancer. The entirely student-run fundraiser raised $13,756,374.50 for Four Diamonds. The organization ensures that no family with a child battling cancer ever receives a medical bill […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The US Sun

THON 2022: How much money did Penn State University raise?

FOUNDED in 1855, Pennsylvania State University is a public college located in University Park. It is commonly referred to as a "public Ivy League," noted for its campus and education style. What is THON?. In 2022, THON celebrated its 50th year in action. Formerly known as the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic...
NFL
Jonesboro Sun

24th annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon collects $339,652 for Make-A-Wish

JONESBORO — Numerous volunteers spent Friday collecting money for Make-A-Wish Mid-South at road blocks throughout the area during the 24th annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon. This event raised $339,652.68 for Make-A-Wish and will help provide wishes to local wish kids, who are battling illnesses. Officials announced the total amount of money...
JONESBORO, AR
Albert Lea Tribune

Annual MLK event happening Monday

After a postponement, the 34th annual Martin Luther King Celebration is slated to take place Monday in the lecture hall at Riverland Community College. The event will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Typically held on Martin Luther King Day in January, the event was held over Zoom last year.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
abc27 News

Marathon swimmer turned THON dancer at 58-years-old

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Holly Maitland-McKenna may have discovered THON later in life, but she’s now made it her mission to impact the lives of thousands of children through her love of swimming. We met Holly in 2019 at her 7th annual Swim for a Cure at Penn State Harrisburg. The swim instructor and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WCJB

23rd Annual Bear-A-Thon raises money for children fighting cancer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Smiles are being brought to the faces of children going through cancer treatment in North Central Florida… one duck and bear at a time. Donations are flying in for the 23rd Annual Bear-A-Thon. 93.7 K-Country and Wind- FM are partnering to host the event benefitting Stop Children’s Cancer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Philly

Celebrating 50 Years, $190 Million Raised By THON At Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — For decades, Penn State students have been raising money to help fight childhood cancer. On Friday, students will celebrate the 50th anniversary of THON, which started back in 1973. Allison Gettler is incredibly thankful for THON. “I really appreciate everything they continuously do year after year,” Gettler said. Her son, Carter, has a rare type of pediatric cancer. Their family receives emotional and financial support through Four Diamonds, funded by student volunteers at Penn State. “Besides for us, the financial assistance, but Carter personally, the child life specialist that he still has to use every time he goes in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WausauPilot

Connexus donates record amount in 2021

WAUSAU – Connexus Credit Union’s philanthropic program, Connexus Cares, announced a record total annual donation amount in 2021 of $2.5 million, the credit union said in a news release. Strategic areas of focus for Connexus Cares include national charities, food pantries, shelters and programs that provide services for...
WAUSAU, WI
YourErie

Penn State Behrend announces total raised for THON

The world’s largest student run philanthropy returned to in-person to raise money for kids and families impacted by cancer. THON — the 46-hour dance off at Penn State Behrend — raised $37,000 over the weekend. Multiple Behrend students took part in the yearly tradition at University Park. At State College, THON raised a record-breaking $13.7 […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA

