Thon Raises Record Amount At Annual Event

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — For decades, Penn State students have been raising money to help fight childhood cancer. On Friday, students will celebrate the 50th anniversary of THON, which started back in 1973. Allison Gettler is incredibly thankful for THON. “I really appreciate everything they continuously do year after year,” Gettler said. Her son, Carter, has a rare type of pediatric cancer. Their family receives emotional and financial support through Four Diamonds, funded by student volunteers at Penn State. “Besides for us, the financial assistance, but Carter personally, the child life specialist that he still has to use every time he goes in...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO