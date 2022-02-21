ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two 16-year-olds killed in shooting as car crashes into home near Ensley

By Jeff Wyatt
ABC 33/40 News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teenagers were killed in a shooting near Ensley Sunday night. Police were called to the scene just after...

abc3340.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother jailed for murdering man who ‘beat her 19-year-old son with baseball bat’

A mother has been jailed for more than 16 years for the murder of a man who allegedly beat up her 19-year-old son with a baseball bat, after a judge dismissed pleas for leniency because she is a “caring, compassionate person”.Amber Kay Ahrens was sentenced on Wednesday to 195 months in prison and three years probation for the 2020 killing of David Leddy in Wichita, Kansas, according to The Wichita Eagle.Ahrens, 43, shot Mr Leddy, 53, in the head and left him dead in the front yard of his home along the 1200 block of North Pinecrest following an altercation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Miami

Teen Sentenced to Decade Behind Bars After Accidentally Shooting 15-Year-Old

A South Florida teen was sentenced Tuesday to more than a decade in prison for accidentally shooting and killing one of his friends nearly two years ago. Thalys Oliveira, 19, was charged with manslaughter with a deadly weapon in the death of 15-year-old Arya Gray back in May 2020. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ensley
The Independent

Man kills friend after fight over mayonnaise by repeatedly running him over with truck

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the US after killing his friend in a fight over mayonnaise.Kristofer Erlbacher, 29, ran over Caleb Solberg, 30, in Iowa after they got into an argument sparked by Erlbacher spreading mayonnaise over Mr Solberg’s food.Erlbacher ran over Mr Solberg with his pickup truck three times on 17 December 2020 and was sentenced on Monday.It was reported that the pair had been drinking at a bar with another person in the early hours of the morning when the disagreement over mayonnaise happened and bar fight ensued.Erlbacher called Mr Solberg’s half-brother, Craig...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Dad Posted Selfie With Kids One Hour Before Shooting Them in Murder-Suicide

A father who took to Facebook to post a selfie with his two young children fatally shot them less than an hour later before turning the gun on himself, Florida authorities have said. Humberto Christian Tovar Zapata, 41, uploaded the image of himself, his 12-year-old daughter, Baleria Tovar, and his 9-year-old son, Matias Tovar, at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade police. At 9:26 p.m., officers were called to respond to a Miami Lakes shooting reported outside an apartment complex. First responders to the scene found Zapata and the children already dead, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The suspect’s estranged wife, also the mother of the children, reportedly made the discovery of the bodies, located near a canal bank close to the apartment. Earlier that day, police said, she had argued with Zapata over the whereabouts of their children. Both she and Zapata’s mother told a local outlet that he had suffered from untreated mental illness. It was unclear whether the selfie Zapata shared had been taken just before the incident, or if the suspect had used an older image.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

NYPD: Man seen punching toddler inside restaurant in Harlem

Police have released video of a wanted man who was seen on camera punching a toddler in Harlem. Authorities say the incident happened Saturday just before 7 p.m. inside a restaurant on 7th Avenue near West 147th Street. When officers arrived at the location, the child and adult were no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC 33/40 News

16-year-old charged in shooting death of Parker High School senior

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old De’Undray Nakil Haggard on January 12. The Birmingham Police Department said the teen was charged with capital murder and transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he will remain in custody with no bond.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRDW-TV

Officials identify 16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the death of a teenager who was identified Monday, we’ve now seen four deadly motorcycle accidents on CSRA roadways in the past several days. The latest victim is Gavin James, 16, who was killed in a motorcycle accident Thursday on Farmers Bridge Road in Burke County, according to authorities.
AUGUSTA, GA
Oxygen

1972 Triple Murder Solved After 81-Year-Old Inmate Confesses To Killing The Family

An inmate in Georgia has confessed to his role in a brutal triple slaying in North Carolina, according to authorities. Billy Wayne Davis, 81, is the only surviving perpetrator in a family’s brutal murder, according to a statement emailed to Oxygen.com from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. Davis’s interviews helped authorities identify him as one of four people who allegedly carried out a “hired hit” against the Durham family in the Blue Ridge Mountains 50 years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Remains found and man arrested ten years after girl vanished

The remains of a woman have been found and a man arrested in connection with Kara Nichols’ disappearance nearly a decade ago. The 19-year-old, who was last seen by family members leaving her home in Colorado’s El Paso County in October 2012, had been on her way to a modelling event in Denver when she was never heard or seen from again.Authorities in El Paso said in an announcement on Monday that there had been a breakthrough in its investigation into Kara’s disappearance following a review of the case. It included the finding of human remains that El Paso County...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I’m not going to jail if we get caught’: Girlfriend texted suspected Uber killer Calvin Crew during ride

The girlfriend of alleged Uber killer Calvin Crew is facing possible criminal charges in connection with the homicide of Christi Spicuzza, police say.Ms Spicuzza, a mother of four, pleaded for her life before allegedly being shot in the back of the head by Mr Crew and dumped in a wooded area in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, on 10 February, authorities say.Police charged the 22-year-old with homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence after recovering chilling dashboard camera footage that showed Ms Spicuzza, 38, saying: “I’m begging you, I have four kids”.Ms Spicuzza was reported missing on 11 February after she didn’t return...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy