While a new HOH was crowned and two celebrity houseguests were nominated for eviction, the big news of the past 24 hours has come not from the CBS broadcast of Celebrity Big Brother, but from the live feeds. Because this big news has not yet been revealed on the actual show, I will throw up […] The post Celebrity Big Brother 3: Episode 6 Recap – New HOH Is Crowned, Big News From Live Feeds appeared first on Reality Tea.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO