Arnold Kubei's first big gamble as an entrepreneur was, he acknowledges, a calamity. After launching his own janitorial business, amassing $30,000 in savings, and maxing out his credit cards, Kubei had secured a deal to purchase a gas station and convenience store in the east metro suburb of Maplewood. It was a huge opportunity for Kubei, an asylee from Cameroon who came to the U.S. with his mother and brother in 2007.

MAPLEWOOD, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO