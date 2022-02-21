ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oz, McCormick, Sands will skip GOP U.S. Senate debate | Monday Morning Coffee

By John L. Micek
 23 hours ago
Good Monday Morning, Fellow Seekers.

Three of the most well-know candidates in the crowded field of aspirants seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate won’t be on the stage at Villanova University this evening for the first debate of the spring primary season.

Fresh off kissing his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame , TV physician Mehmet Oz says a previously scheduled commitment will keep him from attending the debate at Villanova University , the debate’s organizers said in a logistic memo shared with the media last week.

Oz’s absence prompted ex-hedge fund manager David McCormick , who was scheduled to participate, to announce that he’d be taking a pass on the 90-minute session at the John & Joan Mullen Center’s Topper Theater, The Hill , a publication that covers Congress, reported.

“Dave is looking forward to debating. Hopefully Mehmet will confirm a day and time soon,” McCormick’s campaign spokesperson, Jess Szymanski , told The Hill .

Carla Sands , a former Trump administration diplomat, who was still making up her mind last week, also will not be attending, GOP strategist Chris Nicholas , of Harrisburg, who’s organizing the debate, told the Capital-Star on Sunday afternoon.

That leaves Montgomery County real estate developer Jeff Bartos , conservative influencer Kathy Barnette , businessman Everett Stern , and attorney George Bochetto, as the confirmed candidates.

Oz participated in a candidates’ forum during the state Republican Party’s winter meeting earlier this month, according to The Hill .

McCormick , who most recently lived in Connecticut , and Oz , who has ties to New Jersey , have faced accusations of carpet-bagging since entering the GOP field. Both candidates, who are hugely wealthy, are expected to spend huge sums of their own cash on their respective campaigns.

But despite his wealth, Oz recently was found to be using pre-checked boxes on campaign fundraising solicitations. That would have committed donors to ongoing contributions unless they actively opted-out, the Capital-Star previously reported.

Jeff Bartos in his campaign-opening ad. (Bartos campaign)

Bartos , who’s been positioning himself as the true son of Pennsylvania in a blizzard of campaign advertisements, took a whack at his two competitors for dropping out.

“Perhaps if this debate was held in Connecticut or New Jersey, Dave McCormick and Mehmet Oz would be inclined to attend and defend their records,” Bartos told The Hill . “I’m looking forward to Monday’s debate, and unlike my out-of-state opponents, I will always show up for Pennsylvanians.”

The debate is jointly sponsored by the conservative news site BroadandLiberty.com , the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry , LV Strong , and the Keystone Free Enterprise Fund . Former state Rep. Becky Corbin is the lead moderator.

According to its organizers, the candidates will face questions across a range of topics, including filibuster reform, defense and foreign policy issues, the economy, and energy and infrastructure. The debate, which starts at 7 p.m. will be streamed and aired live by the Pennsylvania Cable Network .

Pennsylvania State Capitol Building. (Capital-Star photo by Cassie Miller.)

Our Stuff.
In this week’s edition of The Numbers Racket , Cassie Miller takes a closer look at the data driving Pennsylvania’s racial and ethnic wealth gap .

From our partners at The Philadelphia Gay News : Meet the Dems vying to replace Rep. Brian Sims in the state House .

Can carbon capture fit into Pennsylvania’s climate solutions? Staff Reporter Stephen Caruso went looking for some answers.

If you missed it on Friday, Staff Reporter Marley Parish has gavel-to-gavel coverage of the state Supreme Court hearing on Pennsylvania’s congressional map.

Our partners at City & State Pa. take a look at how Pennsylvania residents are trying to bring racial equity to a fraught redistricting process this year.

En la Estrella-Capital: ‘Nadie es inmune’ : El DDAP fomenta a los trabajadores de Pa., los trabajadores de la salud, a invertir cinco minutos para comprender mejor la adicción. Y los enfermeros de Pa. p ronto podrían ver alivio de deuda . Qué debe saber antes de la fecha límite de la solicitud.

On our Commentary Page this morning: The Sandy Hook parents beat the gun merchants , opinion regular Dick Polman writes. And a key case now before the U.S. Supreme Court could hamstring the EPA’s regulatory power , a UC/Davis scholar writes.

Elsewhere.
It’s Presidents Day . The Inquirer runs down what’s open and what’s closed on this state and federal holiday.

The union representing workers at the Port Authority of Allegheny County is seeking an injunction against the transit agency’s vaccine mandate , the Post-Gazette reports.

A new analysis sheds light on Pennsylvania’s real COVID-19 death toll , PennLive reports.

The way Pennsylvania sorts its counties is ‘mostly pointless’ and Lancaster County could be shifting its classification , LancasterOnline reports.

USA Today’s Pennsylvania Capital Bureau runs down the list of 2022 gubernatorial hopefuls .

WHYY-FM explains the important role that nurses can play in fighting pandemic misinformation .

Centre County is facing a ‘homelessness crisis’ brought on by the pandemic and rising costs, WPSU-FM reports (via WITF-FM ).

New ‘safety and hospitality ambassadors’ are cleaning up Erie’s streets and making them more welcoming to visitors, GoErie reports.

The city of Monessen, in southwestern Pennsylvania, is facing mounting financial troubles , the Observer-Reporter reports.

PoliticsPA runs down last week’s winners and losers in state politics .

City & State Pa. runs down the latest endorsements in the race for U.S. Senate .

U.S. Capitol Police have briefed staff on a potential trucker rally in Washington , Roll Call reports.

What Goes On
It’s Presidents Day . The desk is clear. Enjoy the silence.

You Say It’s Your Birthday Dept.
Best wishes go out this morning to City & State Pa. Editor Jenny DeHuff , who celebrates today. Congratulations and enjoy the day.

Heavy Rotation
Here’s one from Portugal the Man for your Monday morning. It’s ‘What Me Worry?’


Monday’s Gratuitous Hockey Link
The Carolina Hurricanes snuck past conference rivals Pittsburgh 4-3 on Sunday afternoon . The ‘Canes’ Jesper Fast and Sebastian Aho had a goal apiece in the third period to help seal the win.

