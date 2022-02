We have another attack on freedom from the Florida Legislature this session, this time targeting our children. Instead of tackling the many important issues that truly affect Floridians’ lives, our state’s Republican leaders, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, are more focused on propping up false boogeyman tactics to create partisan uproar, this time by stifling what our children can learn about our country’s history. The so-called “anti-woke” bill would expose our schools and teachers to litigation if a student is made to feel “discomfort” or “guilt.”

