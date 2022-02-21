ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Hobart College celebrates its 200th anniversary

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
Hobart College in Geneva is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year with a special bicentennial celebration.

The bicentennial celebration is dubbed “Hip Hobart Forever,” a reference to the college’s alma mater. Chevy DeVaney, Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ director of alumni and alumnae relations, notes that Hobart is one of the 50 oldest colleges in the country, according to Finger Lakes Times.

The celebrate will culminate in a gala on October 22, 2022 at the Bristol Field House. You can find more information on the Hobart College’s bicentennial events here.

