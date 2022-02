Northwest Iowa's Buena Vista County will get a $375 million soybean crush plant, funded in part with state help. The Iowa Economic Development Authority board on Friday signed off on investment tax credits and a sales tax rebate totaling $10.2 million for Platinum Crush. The new company is at least the third in the last year to receive state incentives for a crushing factory, a signal that business leaders want to capitalize on the country's shift away from traditional fuel and diesel as energy sources.

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO