When it comes to financial literacy, many programs teach about savings, loans, debt, mortgages or money management. One topic that doesn’t come up: trauma. That omission made less and less sense to Chantel Chapman, a former mortgage broker and financial literacy consultant, after she started researching addiction, behavioral science, trauma and mindfulness. “I started to notice in my own life that some of the sources of my trauma were deeply connected to the way I was interacting with money,” she says. “I had a bit of an awakening on these connections — my under-earning, my under-charging, my avoidance of finances. My overspending was coming purely from a place of wanting to stop pain and create pleasure.”

