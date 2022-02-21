ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy A Care-Free Retirement With Federal Realty's Growing 3.6% Yield

By On the Pulse
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Federal Realty is a high-quality trust with a long history of dividend increases. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) generates substantial funds from operations and has a more than 50-year track record of increasing shareholder payouts. The portfolio of the trust is diverse, and the dividend is well supported by funds from...

NewsBreak
NewsBreak
