CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) When he was growing up in the suburbs, Dr. Charles Fogelman, used to frequently watch “Jeopardy!” after coming home from school. Wednesday, a childhood dream was realized as the geographer’s “Jeopardy!” performance from December 13 aired on national television. Much to the delight of many in the local community, Fogelman finished in first place with $10,500 and, as a result, will be featured on the show again Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO